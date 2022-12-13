The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) named Grove City College senior guard Vinny LePre as a Second Team Division III All-America, as voted upon by AFCA members throughout NCAA Division III. The AFCA announced its 2022 All-America Teams Tuesday morning.
A three-year starter for Grove City, LePre anchored the Wolverines’ offensive line this fall. His efforts at right guard helped Grove City lead the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in scoring offense (39.5), total offense (441.1), rushing offense (235.9) and total first downs (277) this season. Grove City running backs averaged 5.0 yards per carry this season while running behind the LePre-led line.
LePre also earned First Team All-PAC and D3football.com All-Region recognition following the 2022 season. A three-time First Team All-PAC honoree, LePre earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District recognition in 2021 and is on the CSC Academic All-America ballot this fall.
This is the third straight fall season in which a Grove City player has earned AFCA All-America recognition. Running back Wesley Schools achieved AFCA All-America honors in 2019. Wide receiver Cody Gustafson earned AFCA All-America last season.
Grove City went 8-3 this fall, capping the 2022 campaign with a 31-14 triumph November 19 over FDU-Florham in the Eastern College Athletic Conference James Lynah Bowl.
