HERSHEY — Entering the final day of the PIAA Championships, eight Mercer County wrestlers were fighting to determine their exact spot on the medal podium in the 2A tournament.
Only one of them, Grove City's Hunter Hohman, was competing for a gold medal on Saturday. Wrestling at 160, Hohman dropped a 5-0 decision to Laurel's Grant MacKay in the final. MacKay used a pair of takedowns and an escape to clinch the top spot at the podium.
Saturday's championship bout was only Hohman's second loss of the season and both came against MacKay. MacKay defeated Hohman in a 5-1 decision back in January.
"It wasn't the outcome I expected, but I went out there and did my best and came out with the second-place medal," Hohman said.
Hohman finishes his junior campaign with a 42-2 record. This season, Hohman earned gold medals at sectionals, districts and regionals.
Hohman also improved upon his placing at Hershey last year. Hohman finished seventh in the state as a sophomore.
"Definitely putting in work in the offseason helps and doing all the little things, but it's great just to go from seventh to all the way to the state championship," Hohman said. "Hopefully, next year I can win it."
Hohman wasn't the only member of his family to himself on the medal podium on Saturday. Hohman's younger brother, Hudson, finished in fourth place at 121 to end his freshman year. Hudson Hohman dropped a 9-5 decision to Branden Wentzel (Montoursville) in the third-place bout.
Despite ending his season with a loss, Hohman was happy with where he placed.
"It feels good," Hohman said. "It feels surreal being up here because there's a lot of people in our district that didn't place that should've and it feels amazing to place as a freshman."
Hudson Hohman completed his first season of high school wrestling with a 34-9 record. This season, Hohman won gold medals at sectionals and regionals. Hohman was also a runner-up at districts.
Overall, Hohman was highly satisfied with how this season turned out for him.
"I think it's the best I've ever wrestled," Hohman said. "Last couple of years, I haven't wrestled the best at states or tournaments, but I feel like this year I really wrestled like myself."
According to Hunter Hohman, the fact that he was able to earn a state medal with Hudson made the moment much more significant.
"I think it's pretty special," Hohman said. "Having him be here for his first time and him medalling, it's a pretty special moment and it's great to be with him."
Reynolds' Jalen Wagner finished in sixth place at 172. Caden Finck (Montgomery) won via forfeit in the fifth-place bout against Wagner.
Wagner qualified for states during the past two years, but didn't participate both times, so this was his first experience competing at the Giant Center.
"I feel alright about it," Wagner said. "Obviously, I wanted to get a little higher on the podium, but I had a couple of injuries bothering me, so sixth place is alright for me for right now."
"I've been wanting to get on the podium since freshman year and it feels nice to finally do some of the goals that I've set for myself and keep growing."
This season, Wagner compiled a 35-7 record with gold medals at sectionals and districts. Wagner also finished in second place at regionals. During his four years with the Raiders, Wagner went 109-44.
With the wrestling season now over, Wagner has completed his time being an athlete at Reynolds. Wagner is Reynolds' all-time leading rusher with 5,341 yards and 71 touchdowns.
According to Wagner, the success of the football and wrestling programs go hand-and-hand. The Raiders have won three consecutive District 10 championships in football.
"Honestly, just at Reynolds we like to win and we bring the same intensity in every sport and I think the winning from wrestling has carried over to help the football team and vice versa," Wagner said. "We're just continuing to grow as a family."
Commodore Perry's Wyatt Lazzar placed seventh at 139 pounds with a 3-1 (SV) victory over Liam Cornetto of Marion Center.
Reynolds' Chase Bell (133 pounds), Grove City's Cody Hamilton, and Sharpsville's Caullin Summers all placed eighth.
Bell dropped a tough 3-2 decision to Camp Hill's Noah Dol. Hamilton lost, 3-1, to Benton's Chase Burke. Summers suffered a 4-2 loss to Steffan Lynch of North East.
CLASS 3A
Hickory's Connor Saylor will wrestle in the 7th/8th-place match at 139 pounds tonight. He faces Trinity Area's Blake Relhner.
