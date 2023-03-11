The second day of the PIAA state wrestling tournament saw three locals advance to the semifinals. But only one is advancing to the championship round.
Grove City’s Hudson and Hunter Hohman and Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner were knocking on the door of a state title in their respective classes. However, it was Hunter Hohman that advanced to the state title round.
Hunter Hohman continued his success in the 160-pound bracket. The eldest Hohman beat Faith Christian’s Luke Sugalski, the seventh-ranked wrestler in the weight class, with a 16-3 major decision in the quarterfinals.
Lackawanna Trail’s Deegan Ross was next for Hunter Hohman in the semifinals. Ross knocked out Reynolds’ Vito Gentile in the second round on Thursday. On Friday, Ross earned an 11-6 decision over third-ranked Zeke Dubler. But he couldn’t stop the Grove City Eagle, who earned a 12-4 major decision.
Hunter Hohman will meet Grant MacKay, of Laurel, in the championship. MacKay is the defending state champion and the Southwest Region winner.
Another Eagle joined Hunter Hohman in the final four. Hudson Hohman was the first to advance to the semifinals among the area wrestlers. The freshman earned a 7-2 decision over Meadowbrook Christian’s Max Wirnsberger in the 121 quarterfinals.
Faith Christian’s Gauge Botero, a medalist last year at state, took down Hudson Hohman in the first period of the semifinals and held on for a 2-0 win over the rookie.
Hudson Hohman beat Saucon Valley’s Aiden Grogg in the consolation’s fifth round with a takedown in the fourth period for a 6-4 decision. Hudson Hohman will face Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel in the third-place bout today.
For Reynolds, Jalen Wagner lived up to his top-four ranking in the state by earning a trip to the 172 semifinals. Wagner earned a 4-2 decision over Montgomery’s Caden Finck in the semifinals thanks to a pair of escapes in the second period.
Wagner faced Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Holden Garcia in the semifinals. Garcia, the returning state champ, earned three points off an escape and a takedown in the first period. Wagner made a push in the third period, but he was unable to complete the comeback.
Wagner’s career came to an end in the consolation bracket’s fifth round. The senior fell to St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler via a 2-0 decision. Wagner’s career comes to an end with a 109–43 record.
CONSOLATION COMPETITION
Sharon’s Mike Mazurek saw his high school career come to an end. Mazurek’s career record ends with a 76-17 mark.
The Sharon heavyweight fell in the 285 quarterfinals to Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich, who pulled off an escape in the third period for a 1-0 decision. Mazurek was on the wrong side of a 3-1 decision against Burgettstown’s Joseph Baronick in the third round of consolations.
Commodore Perry’s Wyatt Lazzar, Grove City’s Cody Hamilton, Shaprsville’s Caullin Summers and Reynolds’ Chase Bell and Vito Gentile also saw their seasons come to a close.
Bell opened his day with a second round consolation match against Montour’s Peter Chacon. Bell trailed 1-0 in the final 20 seconds, but a takedown and nearfall led to a 5-1 decision in the Raiders’ favor.
The third round saw the fourth meeting of the season between Bell and Fort LeBoeuf’s Jojo Przybycien. Bell increased his record to 3-1 over the Bison with an escape in the third period to pull ahead for a 3-2 decision. Bell’s run came to a close, however, in the fourth round. A four-point third period from Conwell-Egan’s Charlie Robson led to a 6-2 decision over the Reynolds junior.
Lazzar began in the 139 consolation round. He beat Burrell’s Niko Ferra with a 2-0 decision, clinching the win with a fourth-period takedown. He followed with a 5-0 decision over Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Bryson Vaughn in the third round.
Lazzar saw West Perry’s Tyler Morrison in the consolations’ fourth round. Morrison’s three-point second period (an escape and a takedown) gave him enough room to hold off the Panther.
Hamilton opened his day in the 145 quarterfinals. He was on the wrong end of a seven-round 6-5 decision to Bishop Lawler in the quarterfinal. Lawler pulled out an escape in the seventh for the win.
Hamilton entered the consolation round in the third frame. He recorded an 18-4 major decision over Saucon Valley’s Travis Riefenstahl, but he fell in the fourth round via a 3-0 decision from Montoursville’s Gage Wentzel.
Summers dropped his 152 quarterfinal against defending state champion Conner Harer in a 4-1 decision. The Sharpsville junior entered the consolation bracket in the third round. He defeated West Perry’s Nolen Zeigler via a reversal in the third period for a 4-3 decision. However, Summers lost to Saucon Valley’s Liam Scrivanich in the next round in a 5-3 decision.
Gentile lost his first-round matchup. On Friday, he fell in a 4-2 decision against West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk in the second consolation round. Hockenberry-Folk pulled off a reversal in the third to pull ahead.
SAYLOR STAYS ALIVE
Hickory’s Connor Saylor is the lone local still alive in Class 3A.
Saylor started Friday in the consolation round with a meeting with Oxford Area’s Austin McMillan. The junior Hornet earned a 2-0 win over McMillan with a reversal in the third period. Later in the day, Saylor earned a 3-1 decision over Easton’s Oliver Fairchild in the third round.
The Hickory standout will face Greater Latrobe’s Nate Roth, the fifth-ranked wrestler in the class, in the fourth round of consolations today.
The fourth round of the Class 3A consolations are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
