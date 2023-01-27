Karenbauer

Chase Karenbauer stands with his trophy and medal after winning the 15U 77-pound wrestling title at the 68th annual Tulsa Nationals recently.

The two-time nationals winner is a seventh grader at Grove City schools.

Karenbauer beat Ace Chittum with a reverse in the third period for a 3-2 decision in the finals.

The event was held Jan. 20-22 at the Expo Square Pavilion in Tulsa, Okla.

