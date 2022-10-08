Matson

Grove City High tennis standout Macy Matson.

 Contributed

Grove City High senior tennis standout Macy Matson will compete for the District 10 Class 2A singles championship on Monday. It will be a rematch of the 2021 finals.

Matson, the No. 1 seed in the D-10 Singles Tournament Saturday at Westwood Racquet Club in Erie, beat Cathedral Prep's Sophia Glance (6-4, 6-3) in the D-10 semifinals.

In the other 2A semifinal match, Cathedral Prep's Anna Poranski, the defending District 10 champion, beat teammate Anne Marie Prichard (7-5, 7-5).

Poranski captured the district title last season with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Matson.

The championship matches are at Westwood on Monday at 2 p.m.

In the Class 3A finals, Fairview's Trinity Fox will face teammate Vivian Liu. Fox is the 2-time defending District 10 champion.

Tags

Trending Video