Grove City High senior tennis standout Macy Matson will compete for the District 10 Class 2A singles championship on Monday. It will be a rematch of the 2021 finals.
Matson, the No. 1 seed in the D-10 Singles Tournament Saturday at Westwood Racquet Club in Erie, beat Cathedral Prep's Sophia Glance (6-4, 6-3) in the D-10 semifinals.
In the other 2A semifinal match, Cathedral Prep's Anna Poranski, the defending District 10 champion, beat teammate Anne Marie Prichard (7-5, 7-5).
Poranski captured the district title last season with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Matson.
The championship matches are at Westwood on Monday at 2 p.m.
In the Class 3A finals, Fairview's Trinity Fox will face teammate Vivian Liu. Fox is the 2-time defending District 10 champion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.