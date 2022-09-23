STATE COLLEGE — Alcohol sales will be offered to the general public at Beaver Stadium at some point this season following Friday’s vote by Penn State’s Board of Trustees.
According to Penn State, “the start date for beer offerings is in the process of being finalized and will be announced at a later date.”
The vote makes Penn State the ninth Big Ten program to offer general public beer or wine sales at its home stadium.
According to a Friday release from Penn State, patrons 21 years old and older will be permitted to purchase alcohol, but valid identification must be provided. They’ll also be given a wristband.
“This approach means every person purchasing alcohol will be ID’d, and that a maximum of two beverages (16 oz. cans) per person can be purchased at one time,” read a release from Penn State.
Alcohol stands at Beaver Stadium will be located “to avoid points of sales near the student section.” Sales of alcohol will also stop at the end of the third quarter.
While beer sales will finally be available to the general public at Beaver Stadium, patrons in the venue’s club and suites sections have been able to purchase beer since 2016.
The introduction of alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium in part follows a 2021 Beaver Stadium Study aimed at improving fan experiences. The availability of alcohol to the general public was included as suggestions by those who participated in the survey.
Penn State said a task force “has been created to monitor effectiveness of the plan and the impact of alcohol sales on the campus and community.”
Penn State joins Iowa, Maryland, Rutgers, Ohio State, Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois and Purdue as conference programs that allow alcohol sales at football games.
Six more home games are scheduled at Beaver Stadium this season: Central Michigan (Sept. 24), Northwestern (Oct. 1), Minnesota (Oct. 22), Ohio State (Oct. 29), Maryland (Nov. 12) and Michigan State (Nov. 26).
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.