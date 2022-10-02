PITTSBURGH – Remnants of Hurricane Ian moved through southwestern Pennsylvania on Saturday, and the dreary weather in Pittsburgh matched the dismal performance by No. 24 Pitt as the Panthers fell 26-21 to Georgia Tech while losing star running back Israel Abanikanda in the process.
Abanikanda did not return to the game after halftime. He eventually returned to the Pitt sideline with his right arm in a sling. The loss of Abanikanda is a huge blow to the Panthers. Abanikanda had rushed for 100-plus yards in three consecutive games coming into Saturday’s contest. He also led the ACC in both rushing yards and all-purpose yards while ranking sixth and second nationally in those categories.
The Pitt offense failed to find a rhythm early as the Panthers were shut out for the first 28 minutes. After getting on the board late in the second half when tight end Gavin Bartholomew caught a Kedon Slovis pass for a 26-yard touchdown, the Panthers turned the ball over three times during the second half, leading to 13 points for Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets scored 13 points before Jaden Bradley’s 26-yard touchdown with under two minutes remaining in the game to pull within five. Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims rushed 18 yards for a score 32 seconds later to put the Yellow Jackets up 26-14 with 1:25 remaining. Bradley added a second touchdown reception with 14 seconds remaining.
Pitt attempted an onside kick but Georgia Tech recovered it and knelt down for the victory.
Georgia Tech drove 55 yards on its opening drive and took an early 3-0 lead after Gavin Stewart made a 37-yard field goal. The score stayed at 3-0 over the next 24 minutes of game time as the Panthers failed to find a rhythm offensively. Georgia Tech added another field goal with 2:50 remaining in the first half.
The Yellow Jackets gave Brent Key his first win after he was named interim coach earlier in the week following the firing of Geoff Collins.
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI newspapers.
------
GEORGIA TECH 26, No. 24 PITT 21
Georgia Tech 3 3 3 17 — 26
Pittsburgh 0 7 0 14 — 21
1st Quarter
GT-FG G.Stewart 37, 11:14.
2nd Quarter
GT-FG G.Stewart 33, 2:50.
PITT-Bartholomew 29 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), 1:04.
3rd Quarter
GT-FG G.Stewart 40, 8:36.
4th Quarter
GT-FG G.Stewart 30, 12:40.
GT-Jenkins 21 pass from J.Sims (G.Stewart kick), 10:30.
PITT-Bradley 26 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), 1:57.
GT-J.Sims 18 run (G.Stewart kick), 1:25.
PITT-Bradley 18 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :14.
TEAM STATS
GT PITT
First downs 16 25
Total Net Yards 338 411
Rushes-yards 44-236 31-106
Passing 102 305
Punt Returns 0-0 5-22
Kickoff Returns 1-4 3-72
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 11-27-0 26-46-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-27 1-4
Punts 6-45.667 6-38.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 4-43 12-86
Time of Possession 33:33 40:55
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Georgia Tech: Hall 20-157, J.Sims 19-81, McDuffie 2-4, Smith 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1), McCollum 1-(minus 5). Pitt: Davis 15-80, Abanikanda 10-31, Flemister 2-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Slovis 3-(minus 8).
PASSING-Georgia Tech: J.Sims 11-26-0-102, McCollum 0-1-0-0. Pitt: Slovis 26-46-1-305.
RECEIVING-Georgia Tech: McCollum 3-24, Leonard 3-15, Jenkins 2-54, Hall 2-4, Carter 1-5. Pitt: Mumpfield 7-75, Wayne 6-89, Bartholomew 3-55, Davis 3-14, Bradley 2-44, K.Johnson 2-20, Means 1-15, Jacoby 1-3, Minor 1-(minus 10).
MISSED FIELD GOALS-None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.