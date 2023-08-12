INDIANAPOLIS - A.J. Allmendinger tried. Sam Mayer tried. Even Mother Nature tried to slow down NASCAR Xfinity driver Ty Gibbs.
None succeeded.
Gibbs took the lead in the pits on Lap 46 during a yellow flag and held on the rest of the way to win the Pennzoil 150 as sun set on a long day on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
"It's a special race track on which to win. It's special to me with a lot of history," Gibbs said.
Gibbs, driving a Toyota, started second and passed pole-sitter Allmendinger on Lap 3. Gibbs led 21 laps in the 62-lap race.
It seemed he was set to be the car to beat.
However, a late afternoon thunderstorm caused a red flag stoppage. Though Gibbs led after the 43 minute, 51 second delay ended, he was on rain tires, and several competitors switched to slick tires before Gibbs did.
Allmendinger seemed to be the wet-slick tire change-over winner, taking the lead on Lap 19, winning two stages and remaining the most dominant car until a yellow flag flew on Lap 45 for the stopped car of Andre Castro.
“It needed to stay green for 15 more laps than it did,” Allmendinger said, referring to his tires.
Gibbs came out of the pits in first and held off Allmendinger’s charge on the restart. Gibbs gradually pulled away and earned the win by a 7.959-second margin. Mayer later passed Allmendinger for second.
Gibbs’ win will no doubt give him confidence in his NASCAR Cup ride for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Gibbs starts 10th in his Monster Energy Toyota. Ross Chastain, Josh Bilicki and Allmendinger were the other Xfinity participants who will race in the Cup race Sunday.
The Xfinity race was a test as much as it was a motor race.
NASCAR has implemented a new restart zone for the IMS road course to avoid pile-ups on restarts. The Xfinity cars were the first to use the new set-up, which is located between Turn 13 and 14.
The former restart zone was near the start-finish line of the oval. Cars would bunch by the time they reached Indy’s notorious Turn 1 right-hander, causing accidents.
The new restart zone appeared to work. There were no yellow flags caused by contact in Turn 1 on the four restarts.
"It really worked well. It should probably be pushed back another 15 feet, but it's a step in the right direction," Gibbs said.
SUAREZ EARNS CUP POLE
In NASCAR Cup qualifying, Daniel Suarez earned the pole position for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, his third career pole and first since 2019.
Suarez, who drives a Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, outpaced Tyler Reddick, with a lap at 99.814 mph. Reddick’s speed in his Toyota was 99.649 to earn the front row spot.
For Suarez, it’s a key opportunity. Without a race win, Suarez is 18th in NASCAR points, which puts him outside of the NASCAR playoffs.
“My racing has come through a lot of adversity this year. We weren’t doing clean weekends (earlier in the season). Then we got cleaner, and the speed wasn’t there. You have to put everything together,” said Suarez, who seeks his second career NASCAR win. Suarez earned his previous win on the road course at Sonoma in 2022.
Suarez finished sixth at Michigan last week. Even though the IMS road course is nothing like the Michigan oval, the positive mojo did carry over.
“This is what we needed, just a little bit of momentum coming into road course. The energy has been great, and the guys have been working hard,” Suarez said.
As far as the NASCAR playoffs are concerned, Suarez can’t take anything for granted. Michael McDowell (17th in points), starts fourth in his Ford. Ty Gibbs, who is protecting the last playoff spot in 16th, starts 10th.
“Track position is unbelievably important. I’m glad we have a good balanced race car, good speed, I feel like the position of our race car is pretty good,” Suarez said.
Starting positions for other notables include Chase Elliott (third), Kyle Busch (fifth), Kyle Larson (sixth) and NASCAR points leader Martin Truex Jr. (12th).
The Cup race is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Sunday.
------
NASCAR-Xfinity Series
Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts Results
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Speedway, Ind.
Lap length: 2.44 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 62 laps, 0 points.
2. (15) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 62, 52.
3. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 62, 0.
4. (4) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 62, 38.
5. (13) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 62, 38.
6. (6) Cole Custer, Ford, 62, 32.
7. (12) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 62, 37.
8. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 62, 36.
9. (21) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 62, 28.
10. (23) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 62, 27.
11. (26) Alex Labbe, Toyota, 62, 26.
12. (10) Riley Herbst, Ford, 62, 31.
13. (8) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 62, 27.
14. (3) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 62, 25.
15. (27) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 62, 22.
16. (14) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 62, 21.
17. (24) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 62, 24.
18. (19) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 62, 19.
19. (20) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 62, 19.
20. (29) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 62, 17.
21. (25) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 62, 16.
22. (22) Miguel Paludo, Chevrolet, 62, 15.
23. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 62, 14.
24. (11) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 62, 13.
25. (35) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 62, 12.
26. (16) Connor Mosack, Toyota, 62, 11.
27. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 61, 20.
28. (17) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 61, 9.
29. (33) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 61, 8.
30. (36) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 61, 7.
31. (38) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 60, 6.
32. (30) Ryan Sieg, Ford, suspension, 57, 5.
33. (34) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 57, 4.
34. (18) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, suspension, 56, 10.
35. (37) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, axle, 46, 2.
36. (28) Andre Castro, Chevrolet, suspension, 39, 1.
37. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, suspension, 38, 0.
38. (31) Brad Perez, Toyota, brakes, 24, 1.
Race Stats
Average Speed of Race Winner: 77.173 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 57 minutes, 34 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 7.959 seconds.
Caution Flags: 3 for 9 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A.Allmendinger 0-2; T.Gibbs 3-13; J.Berry 14-15; D.Hemric 16-18; A.Allmendinger 19-28; S.Mayer 29-33; A.Allmendinger 34-42; S.Creed 43; J.Clements 44; J.Bilicki 45; T.Gibbs 46-62
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Gibbs, 2 times for 28 laps; A.Allmendinger, 3 times for 21 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 5 laps; D.Hemric, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 2 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Bilicki, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Clements, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: J.Nemechek, 5; A.Hill, 4; C.Custer, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; S.Mayer, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Truex, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 811; 2. A.Hill, 811; 3. J.Allgaier, 777; 4. C.Custer, 705; 5. J.Berry, 660; 6. S.Mayer, 630; 7. C.Smith, 612; 8. D.Hemric, 601; 9. R.Herbst, 574; 10. S.Smith, 558; 11. S.Creed, 552; 12. P.Kligerman, 534; 13. B.Jones, 507; 14. J.Burton, 500; 15. B.Moffitt, 466; 16. K.Grala, 407.
