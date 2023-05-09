WEST MIDDLESEX — It was 12 days since the West Middlesex baseball team took to the diamond.
The Big Reds returned to action on Monday, but they had to knock off a little rust in a 5-3 win over Reynolds along the Shenango Township border.
Evan and Kyle Gilson split time on the mound for the Big Reds (6-4 Region 1, 8-4). Evan Gilson was credited with the win after allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out three in four innings.
Kyle Gilson came on in relief. He surrendered one run on three hits and a walk. He fanned four in three the three-inning save.
“Evan didn’t have his best stuff today, but he battled – he got through four innings only gave up two runs,” Kolten Hoffman said. “Really, the top of the first was huge. Bases loaded no outs, he bears down and gets a couple strikeouts. Blaze Knight makes a play to pick a runner off. That was a huge boost for us.”
Richie Preston doubled, drove in a pair and scored once for the Big Reds in two at-bats. Bowen Briggs recorded a 1-for-3 day with an RBI, and Julian Trott went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Gio Rococi, Devin Gruver and Gavin Rose also tallied runs for West Middlesex.
P.J. Winkle took the loss despite throwing a complete game for the Raiders (3-10 R1, 3-11). Winkle allowed five runs – four earned – on six hits and a pair of walks. He struck out five in six innings of work.
Offensively, Winkle went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Cameron Buckley both were 2-for-4, Kolton Wilkinson finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Nolan Reichard went 1-for-4. Chase Bell was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
“Before this game I told them, ‘Gentlemen, this is about baseball and doing the right things,’” Reynolds head coach Bob Foust said. “We walk too many people at times, we’re averaging about six errors a game – so two (on Monday) is excellent – and we ain’t hitting the ball. Tonight, we came and hit.”
Evan Gilson worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first inning. He managed to keep the game scoreless, and his offense capitalized.
Gruver and Trott were hit with pitches to start the game. Preston followed by driving the ball into the right-center field gap for a two-run double. Briggs sent Preston home on a seeing-eye single to center for a 3-0 Big Red lead.
The Raiders got into the scoring column in the top of the second, however. Chase Bell singled to lead off the inning, and Rocky Floch drew a walk to put men on first and second.
Bell eventually scored on a single from Wilkinson. Floch crossed on Winkle’s single to left field, making it a 3-2 West Middlesex lead.
“My teammates picked me up when I was not throwing strikes,” Evan Gilson said. “Overall, it was a OK day.”
The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the fourth. Evan Gilson reached and was replaced by Rose. Kyle Gilson reached first while Rose made his way to third. The duo pulled off a double steal, and Kyle Gilson got caught in a rundown. But he held out long enough for Rose to score before being tagged out to end the inning.
West Middlesex added one more insurance run i the fifth. Gruver reached and advanced to second base on a throwing error. Trott drove in the Big Reds’ leadoff man with a single to center for a 5-2 West Middlesex advantage.
The Raiders closed the scoring in the top of the sixth. Bell got on due to a wild-pitch third strike. Wilkinson singled to center, but Bell was caught in a pickle between third and home plate. However, interference was called on the Big Reds, scoring Bell.
Reynolds went down in order to end the game.
“I told them I’m really proud,” Foust said. “Before (the top of the seventh), I told them, ‘Regardless of what happens tonight, we might not have won that war, but we won a little bit of a battle because we didn’t fall apart like we have been.’ It’s a victory for us in a way.”
West Middlesex hadn’t played a game since traveling to Sharpsville on April 26. Monday’s game will kick off meetings with Mercer, Lakeview, Kennedy Catholic and Slippery Rock.
“Double-A teams in our league are good,” Hoffman said. “They’re gonna get us ready for any single-A team we’re gonna face on this side of the state.
“We get the chance to show up against a good Mercer team tomorrow, and then we show up against a good Lakeview team Wednesday. We’ll take it one game at a time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.