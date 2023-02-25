District 10 Class 2A Quarterfinals
* Maplewood 50, Mercer 37 – At Meadville High School’s "House of Thrills," a long scoring drought over the first and second quarters cost the Mustangs (12-11).
After five lead changes to start the game that resulted in a 6-5 Mercer lead on a Audrey Allen layup, second-seeded Maplewood (19-4) went on a 15-0 run that spanned nearly eight minutes of clock until an Ashlynn Heckathorn jumper ended the drought to pull the Mustangs to within 20-8 with just over six minutes to play in the half.
The Tigers extended their lead to as many as 14 points (24-10, 25-11) before taking a 25-13 lead into the break.
“At times this year, we’ve struggled scoring,” Mercer coach Aaron Cook said. “I have to give it to Maplewood. Their defense was extremely in your face. It was a very, very good defense. It caused all kinds of havoc for us. I thought we settled down and started running our sets we were OK.”
Mercer came out of the half rejuvenated, twice pulling to within eight in the third quarter but each time, Maplewood had an answer to push its lead back to double figures.
The Mustangs had one last run in them, using an 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter to pull within 38-33 with 4:55 to play on a Ava Godfrey layup but could get no closer with the Tigers closing the game on a 12-4 run.
“At halftime, I told them that they were playing with fear and I had no idea why they were playing with fear,” Cook said. “I said let’s go play our game. We were in a position where we’d just played a terrible first half of basketball and were only down six buckets away from tying this thing up.
“I thought we really, really rallied. The first three minutes or so (of the second half) were really good, but (Maplewood) made some splash plays to put it back to 11 or 12 whatever it was – which hurt – but we cut it to five and I thought we had a good chance (at that point).”
Mercer – who made just 12-of-35 field goals and committed 19 turnovers – was paced by McKenna McCandless’ 11 points, while Pressley Washil finished with nine points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Bailey Varndell (11 points, five rebounds) and Madison O’Hara (10 points, five rebounds) led the Tigers – who made 18-of-60 shots from the field and out-rebounded the Mustangs 48-30).
“I don't even want to know but they probably had 57 offensive rebounds on us,” Cook said. “That was one of our points of emphasis. They go after the boards. They’re very athletic and they do a nice job at it.” – By Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
* Cambridge Springs 42, West Middlesex 31 - At Meadville Area Senior High School, the season came to an end for coach Mary Jo Staunch's Reds (11-12) with a loss to CS (18-5).
The Blue Devils led 17-8 after eight minutes of play and took a 22-12 lead into the locker room at the break. CS outscored WM 20-19 in the second half.
Finley Rauscher drained four three-pointers en route to 14 points for third-seeded CS, Makenzie Yanc scored 11, and Brooklyn Cole added eight points.
Caitlin Stephens had 10 points for sixth-seeded WM, which included a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe, Alexis Babcock scored nine, and Emma Mild contributed eight points.
It was the second time Cambridge Springs beat West Middlesex this season. CS won 36-16 in the WM Kiwanis Showcase in early Dec.
Cambridge Springs advances to play Maplewood in the semifinals on Wednesday.
NOTE
This roundup will be updated as girls basketball teams report stats to The Herald.
Herald Sports Editor Dan Hiner is covering a tripleheader at Farrell: Kennedy Catholic routed Eisenhower (85-16), Lakeview beat Union City (50-21), and Wilmington rolled past Seneca (45-29). Those stories will be posted later after he heads to Sharon High to cover the District wrestling finals.
Other early scores: Sharpsville beat Northwestern (37-30), Greenville rolled past North East (43-29), and Hickory fell to Fairview (47-23).
Grove City and Warren are playing right now at Meadville High.
All of Saturday's high school events will be published in Monday's edition of The Herald.
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
MERCER 6 7 12 12 37
MAPLEWOOD 15 10 11 14 50
MERCER - Godfrey 2-0-0-4, Washil 3-2-2-9, Au. Allen 1-5-6-7, Heckathorn 1-3-4-5, McCandless 5-1-1-11, An. Allen 0-0-0-0, Rowe 0-0-0-0, Seidel 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Washil 1. Totals: 12-12-15-37.
MAPLEWOOD – Varndell 4-0-0-11, Thomas 3-3-6-9, S. O’Hara 4-1-4-9, M. O’Hara 4-0-0-10, Eimer 1-2-4-5, Vergona 0-0-0-0, Despenes 0-0-0-0, Means 0-2-4-2, Koelle 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Varndell 3, M. O’Hara 2, Eimer 1. Totals:18-8-18-50.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 8 4 3 16 31
C.SPRINGS 17 5 12 8 42
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 1-0-0-2, Babcock 4-1-2-9, Blaze 1-0-0-2, Gilmore 0-0-0-0, Briggs 0-0-2-0, E.Mild 2-2-2-8, Stephens 1-8-8-10. 3-pt. goals: E.Mild 2. Totals: 9-11-14-31.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS – Cole 4-0-0-8, Rauscher 5-0-4-14, Wheeler 1-4-4-6, Yanc 4-3-5-11, Zilhauer 0-1-2-1, Rodgers 1-0-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Rauscher 4. Totals: 15-8-17-42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.