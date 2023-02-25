District 10 Class 2A Quarterfinals
* Maplewood 50, Mercer 37 – At Meadville High School’s "House of Thrills," a long scoring drought over the first and second quarters cost the Mustangs (12-11).
After five lead changes to start the game that resulted in a 6-5 Mercer lead on a Audrey Allen layup, second-seeded Maplewood (19-4) went on a 15-0 run that spanned nearly eight minutes of clock until an Ashlynn Heckathorn jumper ended the drought to pull the Mustangs to within 20-8 with just over six minutes to play in the half.
The Tigers extended their lead to as many as 14 points (24-10, 25-11) before taking a 25-13 lead into the break.
“At times this year, we’ve struggled scoring,” Mercer coach Aaron Cook said. “I have to give it to Maplewood. Their defense was extremely in your face. It was a very, very good defense. It caused all kinds of havoc for us. I thought we settled down and started running our sets we were OK.”
Mercer came out of the half rejuvenated, twice pulling to within eight in the third quarter but each time, Maplewood had an answer to push its lead back to double figures.
The Mustangs had one last run in them, using an 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter to pull within 38-33 with 4:55 to play on a Ava Godfrey layup but could get no closer with the Tigers closing the game on a 12-4 run.
“At halftime, I told them that they were playing with fear and I had no idea why they were playing with fear,” Cook said. “I said let’s go play our game. We were in a position where we’d just played a terrible first half of basketball and were only down six buckets away from tying this thing up.
“I thought we really, really rallied. The first three minutes or so (of the second half) were really good, but (Maplewood) made some splash plays to put it back to 11 or 12 whatever it was – which hurt – but we cut it to five and I thought we had a good chance (at that point).”
Mercer – who made just 12-of-35 field goals and committed 19 turnovers – was paced by McKenna McCandless’ 11 points, while Pressley Washil finished with nine points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Bailey Varndell (11 points, five rebounds) and Madison O’Hara (10 points, five rebounds) led the Tigers – who made 18-of-60 shots from the field and out-rebounded the Mustangs 48-30).
“I don't even want to know but they probably had 57 offensive rebounds on us,” Cook said. “That was one of our points of emphasis. They go after the boards. They’re very athletic and they do a nice job at it.” – By Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
* Cambridge Springs 42, West Middlesex 31 - At Meadville Area Senior High School, the season came to an end for coach Mary Jo Staunch's Reds (11-12) with a loss to CS (18-5).
The Blue Devils led 17-8 after eight minutes of play and took a 22-12 lead into the locker room at the break. CS outscored WM 20-19 in the second half.
Finley Rauscher drained four three-pointers en route to 14 points for third-seeded CS, Makenzie Yanc scored 11, and Brooklyn Cole added eight points.
Caitlin Stephens had 10 points for sixth-seeded WM, which included a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe, Alexis Babcock scored nine, and Emma Mild contributed eight points.
"I want to thank Lexi (Babcock) for all she has contributed to our program and wish her all the best," said Staunch. "Our kids worked hard this season and truly showed a lot of growth.
"I hope our young kids continue to work in the offseason and I look forward to next season. Also, a huge thank you to my assistants."
It was the second time Cambridge Springs beat West Middlesex this season. CS won 36-16 in the WM Kiwanis Showcase in early Dec.
Cambridge Springs advances to play Maplewood in the semifinals on Wednesday.
District 10 Class 3A Quarterfinals
* Greenville 43, North East 29 - At Meadville Area Senior High School, the defending D-10 champion Trojans (18-5) rolled past NE in the quarterfinals and Josie Lewis surpassed 1,000 career points.
Greenville led 10-2 at the end of the opening quarter and 16-10 at halftime. Coach Samantha Faler's Trojans outscored the Grapepickers 8-7 in the third quarter and 19-12 over the final eight minutes.
Josie Lewis scored 14 points to lead the way for third-seeded Greenville. She now has 1,007 career points. Grace Cano scored 13 points and Peyton Davis added seven markers.
For sixth-seeded North East (14-9), Gigi Gaston and Alex Cozzens had nine points each and Lilyauna Triana chipped in five points.
Greenville and Wilmington will meet for the third time this season in the D-10 semifinals on Wednesday. The Trojans won the first meeting between the teams while the Hounds captured the Region 4 title with a win in Greenville.
Wednesday's game is at 7:30 p.m. at Sharon High's Tiger Gymnasium.
* Sharpsville 37, Northwestern 30 - At the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie, Sharpsville (13-10) captured its first playoff win in four years by beating the Wildcats (16-7).
Fourth-seeded Northwestern led 12-10 at halftime. The fifth-seeded Blue Devils outscored the Wildcats 16-11 in the third quarter and 11-7 in the fourth frame to win its seventh straight game.
Lily Palko led Sharpsville with 14 points and four steals, Chasie Fry scored 11 and dished out five assists, Tori Kimpan had 11 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Macie Steiner contributed five rebounds and three steals. Palko and Fry drained three treys each.
Chloe Yazembiak had 14 points (four treys) for Northwestern and Makayla Presser-Palmer added a dozen points.
Sharpsville advances to Wednesday's semifinals to play top-seeded Mercyhurst Prep, which had a bye in the quarterfinals. The Devils and Lakers meet at Fairview High School at 7 p.m.
District 10 Class 4A Quarterfinals
* Fairview 47, Hickory 23 - At the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie, the top-seeded Tigers (17-6) ousted the eighth-seeded Hornets (10-13).
Fairview jumped out to an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and was up 30-12 at halftime.
Hope Garrity led Fairview with 13 points, Sara Gennuso bucketed 12, and Breanna Heidt scored 11.
Kimora Roberts led Hickory with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double and Malana Beach added five points. The Hornets hit a rough patch and lost three straight games to close out the season.
Fairview will face Conneaut Area in Wednesday's semifinals. CASH routed Franklin, 42-22, at Farrell High School.
* Warren 45, Grove City 21 – At Meadville, the Eagles saw their season end at the hands of the Dragons in the District 10 playoffs for the second straight season.
“It wasn’t a pretty outcome, but this is what happens to a lot of teams that play (Warren),” Grove City coach Dennis Ranker said. “I thought we executed some things well, but we couldn’t put the ball in the hole.”
With the loss, Grove City (10-11) is forced to say good-bye to seniors Delaney Callahan, Karis Perample and Ella Wise.
“I am a better human being having worked with those three for the past three years,” Ranker said. “They certainly have left a legacy with me and with their teammates. They are great people. More than anything, I’ll miss being around them day in and day out. They’re like family. All three have bright futures ahead of them. I love them to death and I hope to see them a lot in the future.”
Trailing 25-15 at the half, the Eagles held the Dragons (17-6) scoreless over the first 5:32 of the third quarter but failed to make any true in-roads with a Perample layup at the 3:45 mark as their only points.
A flurry of Warren points over a 74-second span allowed the Region 5 champions to carry a 31-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
Grove City’s offensive struggles continued into the final period with a 2 for 10 performance to allow the Dragons to extend their cushion.
“We knew with a 10-point game at the half that the first few minutes would determine the outcome of the game,” Ranker said. “I told the girls there’s a big difference between a 5-point game and a 15-point game. It seemed like it was three or four minutes before anyone scored. We were just waiting for someone to make a play and unfortunately, it went the other way.”
For the game, Grove City made just 9-of-33 field goals, finished with 23 turnovers and did not connect on any of its 5 free throws.
“They’re relentless and they do this to a lot of teams,” Ranker said. “They really ramped up the full-court pressure. You watch film and it was a defeating thing to watch turnover after turnover after turnover for everybody they played.”
Sophomore Izzie Gamble led Grove City with a 10-point, 14-rebound effort, while Perample totaled 7 points and 2 assists, while Callahan and Piper Como were held to just 2 points.
“We were certainly expecting they were going to try to (take Callahan and Como out of the game),” Ranker said. “Any well-coached team is going to do that. That’s a credit to Delaney and Piper, because they’re good players. They got some shots. Unfortunately, they didn’t fall tonight. Today just wasn’t their day.
“I was really proud of the way Izzie stepped up tonight. She is such a competitor. She goes to another level in terms of her want to and her gut. I was really proud of her for that.”
Alana Stuart led Warren – who made just 18-of-51 field goals – with 11 points.
“We guarded well,” Ranker said. “We gave up some offensive rebounds that were backbreakers, but I thought we guarded well. We worked on it a lot in practice this week. We were going to play our man in transition and our 3-2 (zone) in deadball situations and the girls handled that very well. We wanted to keep Warren on their toes a little bit and find any advantage we could. I thought we competed on the defensive end. You’re not going to hold a team like that to 33 points. They’re going to put the ball in the hole.” – By Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
NOTE: Herald Sports Editor Dan Hiner covered a tripleheader at Farrell: Kennedy Catholic routed Eisenhower (85-16), Lakeview beat Union City (50-21), and Wilmington rolled past Seneca (45-29). Those stories will be posted separately on The Herald's website. All of Saturday's high school events will be published in Monday's edition of The Herald.
D-10 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
MERCER 6 7 12 12 37
MAPLEWOOD 15 10 11 14 50
MERCER - Godfrey 2-0-0-4, Washil 3-2-2-9, Au. Allen 1-5-6-7, Heckathorn 1-3-4-5, McCandless 5-1-1-11, An. Allen 0-0-0-0, Rowe 0-0-0-0, Seidel 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Washil 1. Totals: 12-12-15-37.
MAPLEWOOD – Varndell 4-0-0-11, Thomas 3-3-6-9, S. O’Hara 4-1-4-9, M. O’Hara 4-0-0-10, Eimer 1-2-4-5, Vergona 0-0-0-0, Despenes 0-0-0-0, Means 0-2-4-2, Koelle 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Varndell 3, M. O’Hara 2, Eimer 1. Totals:18-8-18-50.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 8 4 3 16 31
C.SPRINGS 17 5 12 8 42
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 1-0-0-2, Babcock 4-1-2-9, Blaze 1-0-0-2, Gilmore 0-0-0-0, Briggs 0-0-2-0, E.Mild 2-2-2-8, Stephens 1-8-8-10. 3-pt. goals: E.Mild 2. Totals: 9-11-14-31.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS – Cole 4-0-0-8, Rauscher 5-0-4-14, Wheeler 1-4-4-6, Yanc 4-3-5-11, Zilhauer 0-1-2-1, Rodgers 1-0-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Rauscher 4. Totals: 15-8-17-42.
––––––
D-10 CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
NORTH EAST 2 8 7 12 29
GREENVILLE 10 6 8 19 43
NORTH EAST – Rodemoyer 1-2-2-4, Gaston 3-2-2-9, Triana 2-0-0-5, Forsythe 0-0-2-0, Turiczek 1-0-0-2, Cozzens 3-3-5-9. 3-pt. goals: Gaston 1, Triana 1. Totals: 10-7-11-29.
GREENVILLE – Chapman 0-3-4-3, Harpst 1-0-0-3, Davis 1-5-6-7, Cano 4-5-6-13, Lewis 5-2-3-14, Kirila 1-0-0-3, Busch 0-0-0-0, J.Hart 0-0-0-0, Carter 0-0-0-0, Tokar 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Lewis 2, Harpst 1, Kirila 1. Totals: 12-15-19-43.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 6 4 16 11 37
N'WESTERN 10 2 11 7 30
SHARPSVILLE – C.Fry 4-0-2-11, Kimpan 5-0-0-11, Steiner 0-1-2-1, Messett 0-0-0-0, Palko 3-5-7-14, Hanley 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: C.Fry 3, Palko 3, Kimpan 1. Totals: 12-6-11-37.
NORTHWESTERN – Miller 1-0-0-2, Bird 0-0-0-0, Presser-Palmer 5-2-3-12, Adams 1-0-0-2, Yazembiak 5-0-0-14. 3-pt. goals: Yazembiak 4. Totals: 12-2-3-30.
––––––
D-10 CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
HICKORY 6 6 3 8 23
FAIRVIEW 18 12 8 9 47
HICKORY – Beach 2-0-0-5, Swanson 1-0-0-3, Fustos 1-1-2-3, Jones 0-0-0-0, Roberts 3-4-5-10, Garrett 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Beach 1, Swanson 1. Totals: 8-5-7-23.
FAIRVIEW – E. Garrity 3-0-0-6, Gennuso 4-2-3-12, H.Garrity 4-5-5-13, Sholes 1-2-2-4, Heidt 4-3-4-11, Distefano 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Gennuso 2. Totals: 16-13-16-47.
------
GROVE CITY 8 7 2 4 21
WARREN 13 12 6 14 45
GROVE CITY – Callahan 1-0-2-2, Como 0-0-0-0, Gamble 4-0-0-10, Perample 3-0-1-7, Wise 0-0-0-0, Kolbe 1-0-2-2, Krenzer 0-0-0-0, Brink 0-0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0-0, Rider 0-0-0-0, VanZandt 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Gamble 2, Perample 1. Totals: 9-0-5-21.
WARREN – S. Ruhlman 2-0-0-5, G. Ruhlman 1-0-1-2, Kuzminski 2-0-0-4, Farr 2-2-4-7, Stuart 4-2-3-11, Donaldson 0-0-0-0, Roell 0-0-0-0, Wotorson 2-0-0-5, Irwin 3-0-0-6, Solberg 0-0-0-0, Barney 1-0-0-2, Foster 1-1-3-3, Rarey 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: S.Ruhlman 1, Farr 1, Stuart 1, Wotorson 1. Totals: 18-5-11-45.
