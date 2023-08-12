St Jude Championship Golf

Lucas Glover hits from the rough on the ninth hole during the third round of the St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday.

 AP

Lucas Glover got enough out of his round Saturday for a 4-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead going into the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and a chance to lock up a spot in the Tour Championship.

Glover posted a 66 or lower for the sixth time in his last seven rounds, three of those last week when he won the Wyndham Championship to go from No. 112 in the FedEx Cup and well into the top 70 who reached the PGA Tour's postseason.

Taylor Moore, who won his first PGA Tour title earlier this year at the Valspar Championship, bogeyed his last hole for a 65 and was one shot behind.

Glover was at 14-under 196 and while he has a slim lead over Moore, he at least created a little separation. There were 16 players within four shots of the lead at the start of another steamy day at the TPC Southwind. Now, only four players are within three shots.

Tommy Fleetwood had a 66 as he goes after his first win on American soil. He was two behind. Max Homa ran off three straight birdies on the back nine for a 65, while Jordan Spieth had to settle for a 68. They were both three back at 11-under 199.

Rory McIlroy (68) and Patrick Cantlay (66) were among those five shots behind.

Glover, who chipped in for birdie on the opening hole and made an 18-foot birdie putt look easy on the next, had only one wobble. He missed the fifth green to the right in clumpy, wet grass and couldn't get that close enough for par.

But his expectations are such that he was frustrated when he finished, having missed a 4-foot birdie on the par-5 16th and a missing a sharp-breaking 6-footer for birdie on the last.

That's the state of his game — a 66 that left him thinking only about what when wrong. He referred to his game as “scrappy” and at times suggested removing the “s.” He later mentioned a round of “smoke and mirrors.”

“Three months ago if I’d have been mad at 66 or if you told me I’d be mad at 66, I’d say you were crazy,” Glover said.

All that is a product of remarkable form, sparked by his change to a long putter that has revived the career for a 43-year-old former U.S. Open champion.

Glover now has shot in the 60s in 20 of his last 21 rounds. He flirted with contention for three straight week shortly before winning, and he doubts he would have won without having felt the Sunday nerves in those previous events.

Now his confidence is soaring, and opportunities abound. Glover is No. 49 in the FedEx Cup. The top 50 advance to the BMW Championship next week, but the playoff opener is a chance to secure a spot in the top 30 for the Tour Championship.

For now, the goal for so many is simply getting to Chicago next week. Hideki Matsuyama at No. 57 wasted a good start. He shot 30 on the front nine, only to follow with a 40. All that work turned into a round of even par and no ground made up.

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada was in good shape until a 75 on Saturday, which projects him just outside the top 50 going into the final round. The top 50 is key because those players are assured spots in all the $20 million signature events next year.

Closer to the top, Glover figures to have his hands full.

Moore birdied three of the par 3s and was tied for the lead on two occasions on the back nine until poor drives led to bogeys. Fleetwood had three birdies over his last five holes. Homa didn't made a birdie until the ninth hole, and then felt as though he couldn't miss. He ran off three straight birdies late in his round and shot 31 on the back.

Spieth stayed close with a pair of birdies early on the back nine and had plenty of other putts burn the edge. He began the postseason at No. 31 and has plenty at stake on Sunday, for the FedEx Cup and possibly securing one of the six automatic spots for the Ryder Cup.

At TPC Southwind

Memphis, Tenn.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,243; Par: 70

3rd Round

Lucas Glover 66-64-66—196

Taylor Moore 66-66-65—197

Tommy Fleetwood 66-66-66—198

Max Homa 68-66-65—199

Jordan Spieth 63-68-68—199

Patrick Cantlay 68-67-66—201

Emiliano Grillo 65-67-69—201

Viktor Hovland 72-64-65—201

Sungjae Im 67-65-69—201

Tom Kim 64-68-69—201

Rory McIlroy 67-66-68—201

Cameron Davis 66-67-69—202

Adam Hadwin 67-66-69—202

Russell Henley 67-68-67—202

Collin Morikawa 65-70-67—202

Byeong Hun An 67-68-68—203

Ben Griffin 69-66-68—203

Beau Hossler 71-67-65—203

Stephan Jaeger 69-65-69—203

Si Woo Kim 68-67-68—203

J.T. Poston 66-67-70—203

Adam Schenk 69-66-68—203

Eric Cole 66-70-68—204

Corey Conners 67-72-65—204

Kurt Kitayama 66-69-69—204

Aaron Rai 66-68-70—204

Justin Rose 76-67-61—204

Xander Schauffele 66-68-70—204

Scottie Scheffler 67-66-71—204

Sahith Theegala 67-68-69—204

Brendon Todd 67-70-67—204

Keegan Bradley 67-71-67—205

Lee Hodges 68-65-72—205

Chris Kirk 71-67-67—205

Vincent Norrman 67-69-69—205

Andrew Putnam 68-67-70—205

Adam Svensson 66-69-70—205

Brian Harman 71-68-67—206

Hideki Matsuyama 67-69-70—206

Sam Ryder 68-70-68—206

J.J. Spaun 70-68-68—206

Nick Hardy 67-69-71—207

Jon Rahm 73-67-67—207

Nick Taylor 71-68-68—207

Cameron Young 67-71-69—207

Tyrrell Hatton 72-67-69—208

Taylor Montgomery 74-66-68—208

Matthew NeSmith 69-71-68—208

Patrick Rodgers 70-72-66—208

Tony Finau 67-73-69—209

Tom Hoge 67-69-73—209

Davis Riley 75-68-66—209

Sam Stevens 69-67-73—209

Brandon Wu 72-70-67—209

Hayden Buckley 67-72-71—210

Sam Burns 73-70-67—210

Mackenzie Hughes 67-68-75—210

Denny McCarthy 67-73-70—210

Keith Mitchell 70-68-72—210

Thomas Detry 72-64-75—211

Harris English 70-71-70—211

Rickie Fowler 70-74-67—211

Jason Day 68-72-72—212

Matt Fitzpatrick 73-68-71—212

Mark Hubbard 69-72-71—212

Matt Kuchar 72-71-70—213

Alex Smalley 70-74-70—214

Seamus Power 71-73-71—215

Wyndham Clark 70-76-70—216

Sepp Straka 72-73-71—216

