Lucas Glover putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday.

 AP

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Glover looked to the sky and held back tears after winning the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, sending him to the PGA Tour postseason with more opportunities ahead of him.

Justin Thomas fell to the ground, stunned that his birdie chip hit the base of the pin and stayed out, leaving him out of the FedEx Cup playoffs by about the same small margin that kept his ball out of the cup.

Such were the range of emotions at Sedgefield, the final tournament before the lucrative postseason for the top 70 players.

Glover is one of them, closing with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory over a faltering Russell Henley and Byeong Hun An. He started the week at No. 112, and the victory — his first in two years — moved him to No. 49. Another good week in Memphis, Tennessee, would set him up for the all the signature $20 million events next year.

The timing couldn't have been better for the 43-year-old Glover. Sunday would have been the birthday of his late grandfather, who got him into the game and sent him to the late Dick Harmon to hone the skills of a future U.S. Open champion.

“Tried not to think about it too much until the end there,” Glover said. “Like to think I had a leg up on everybody today because of that. Still had to do what I had to do.”

What he did was keep his poise amid a two-hour storm delay when he had four holes left and was locked in a battle with Henley. Glover finished with four pars, getting one good break when his tee shot on the 18th bounced off a cart driven by security and went into the rough, keeping it out of the trees.

Thomas needed one more birdie to get into the top 70. His birdie chip checked and hopped against the base of the pin and stayed out. Standing at the back of the green, he saw a video board project him at No. 71. He missed by nine FedEx Cup points.

Now he has to wait three weeks to see if his worst season — this is the first time Thomas has failed to make the playoffs — will cost him a pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

“I did everything I could,” Thomas said when he finished. “I don't want my season to be over.”

Glover now has five PGA Tour wins separated by 18 years, and there might not have been another except for deciding to switch to a long putter, a move inspired by Adam Scott. He had been battling the yips, and he made every important putt at Sedgefield Country Club.

It was the second time in three years that Henley let one get away at Sedgefield. When play resumed, he took the lead with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th, and then everything went wrong in a bogey-bogey-bogey finish.

His mediocre tee shot on the par-3 16th came down the slope at the front of the green and took one more turn into a deep divot hole. He chopped that out to 35 feet and made bogey. He sent his tee shot on the 17th into the trees, and his next shot buried in a deep hole in thick rough. He had to scramble for bogey. He shot 69.

“Just never got comfortable, felt a little jittery out there, just never got into a good sync with my swing,” Henley said. “Just didn’t do a good job of handling the restart.”

Henley tied for second with Byeong Hun An (67). Billy Horschel, who shared the 54-hole lead with Glover, didn't make a birdie until the final hole. He shot 72 and finished alone in fourth.

Winning is what mattered more to Glover, especially having his two children, Lucille and Lucas Jr., come out to the green. “Daddy, you won!” the son said. His daughter was in tears.

“I'm too old to be on the road this much,” Glover said. “I've been busting my hump to be with them, be with my wife. I'm so happy.”

Thomas made a 15-foot eagle putt on the 15th hole, only to catch a strong gust as storms were moving in on the par-3 16th, sending his ball down the hill and leading to bogey. He looked to be in big trouble on the 18th when he pulled his tee shot onto the pine straw, blocked by trees. But he hit a hard hook, twisting his body 180 degrees on impact, just short of the green.

The pitch took a few hops and looked like it would disappear into the hole until the base of the pin kept it out. He had to settle for a 68 and a long three weeks of waiting.

Zach Johnson gets six captain's picks, and the question is whether Thomas has done enough in his two previous Ryder Cup appearances — or showed enough in one week — to merit a pick.

The 70th and final spot went to Ben Griffin, who missed the cut. He finished nine points ahead of Thomas. Adam Scott closed with a 63 and missed the postseason for the first time since the FedEx Cup began in 2007.

That leaves Matt Kuchar as the only player eligible for the playoffs every year since 2007.

Wyndham Championship

At Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Purse: $7.6 million

Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70

Final Round

Lucas Glover (500), $1,368,00066-64-62-68–260

Byeong Hun An (245), $676,40063-67-65-67–262

Russell Henley (245), $676,40062-66-65-69–262

Billy Horschel (135), $372,40067-62-63-72–264

Michael Kim (105), $293,55072-65-62-68–267

Webb Simpson (105), $293,55067-69-68-63–267

Cameron Davis (80), $223,06068-67-67-66–268

J.T. Poston (80), $223,06065-68-67-68–268

Adam Scott (80), $223,06065-71-69-63–268

Adam Svensson (80), $223,06063-67-70-68–268

Brendon Todd (80), $223,06067-63-70-68–268

Charley Hoffman (63), $169,10069-66-67-67–269

Justin Thomas (63), $169,10070-65-66-68–269

Ludvig Aberg (51), $123,50066-66-71-67–270

Sam Burns (51), $123,50069-69-65-67–270

Eric Cole (51), $123,50069-65-66-70–270

Sungjae Im (51), $123,50069-66-67-68–270

Stephan Jaeger (51), $123,50067-66-64-73–270

Robert Streb (51), $123,50069-65-68-68–270

Nicolai Hojgaard (0), $123,50068-66-69-67–270

Thomas Detry (43), $93,10066-71-64-70–271

Ryan Brehm (37), $73,34070-67-68-67–272

Luke Donald (37), $73,34072-63-69-68–272

Taylor Moore (37), $73,34069-67-73-63–272

Matti Schmid (37), $73,34067-71-66-68–272

Davis Thompson (37), $73,34068-66-69-69–272

Nick Hardy (29), $53,20070-65-66-72–273

Nicholas Lindheim (29), $53,20070-68-70-65–273

Andrew Putnam (29), $53,20067-71-68-67–273

Chez Reavie (29), $53,20071-67-66-69–273

Austin Smotherman (29), $53,20066-71-67-69–273

Gary Woodland (29), $53,20070-67-67-69–273

Harris English (21), $41,42073-65-70-66–274

Chesson Hadley (21), $41,42067-67-68-72–274

Si Woo Kim (21), $41,42070-67-69-68–274

Kelly Kraft (21), $41,42066-69-70-69–274

Andrew Novak (21), $41,42064-70-67-73–274

Tyler Duncan (15), $31,54068-66-71-70–275

Matt Kuchar (15), $31,54069-67-71-68–275

Alex Noren (15), $31,54072-66-68-69–275

Sam Ryder (15), $31,54067-71-67-70–275

Greyson Sigg (15), $31,54069-67-69-70–275

J.J. Spaun (15), $31,54068-70-69-68–275

Sam Bennett (0), $31,54070-68-66-71–275

David Lipsky (10), $22,11667-71-70-68–276

Scott Piercy (10), $22,11668-70-70-68–276

Brandt Snedeker (10), $22,11670-67-70-69–276

Matt Wallace (10), $22,11667-68-70-71–276

Kyle Westmoreland (10), $22,11666-70-65-75–276

Peter Kuest (0), $22,11666-69-69-72–276

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (7), $18,16469-68-69-71–277

Zecheng Dou (7), $18,16468-70-70-69–277

Doug Ghim (7), $18,16467-70-72-68–277

Nate Lashley (7), $18,16469-65-73-70–277

Shane Lowry (7), $18,16468-69-70-70–277

Max McGreevy (7), $18,16467-67-72-71–277

Dylan Wu (7), $18,16468-70-70-69–277

Martin Laird (5), $17,17666-72-68-72–278

Troy Merritt (5), $17,17670-63-70-75–278

Vincent Norrman (5), $17,17666-72-68-72–278

Brandon Wu (5), $17,17668-65-72-73–278

Matthew NeSmith69-69-73-68–279

Scott Stallings67-69-69-74–279

Joel Dahmen70-67-72-71–280

C.T. Pan70-68-68-74–280

Adam Schenk73-65-70-72–280

Michael Gligic70-68-71-72–281

Trey Mullinax70-68-71-72–281

Carson Young72-64-73-72–281

Wesley Bryan72-66-72-73–283

Jim Herman70-67-76-72–285

Richy Werenski67-68-74-76–285

Carl Yuan69-67-73-77–286

