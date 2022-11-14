DANBURY, Conn. — The Grove City College football team has been selected to host the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) James Lynah Bowl this Saturday at 12 p.m. Grove City (7-3) will host Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham (6-4) at Robert E. Thorn Field. It will be the first-ever meeting between the programs.
Grove City will make its fourth consecutive ECAC bowl appearance. The Wolverines defeated Morrisville State in the 2018 James Lynah Bowl, 56-48. Grove City then defended its James Lynah Bowl title in 2019 with a 41-38 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Last season, the Wolverines defeated Utica in the ECAC Scotty Whitelaw Bowl, 49-7.
FDU-Florham won the 2021 James Lynah Bowl by downing visiting Saint Vincent, 38-19, in Madison, N.J. That marked the Devils’ first-ever postseason win.
Grove City went 6-3 against Presidents’ Athletic Conference opposition this season. FDU-Florham competes in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC). The Devils went 4-4 in conference action. Grove City and FDU-Florham do not have any common opponents this season.
The Devils will be Grove City’s first-ever football opponent from New Jersey. The Wolverines last played a MAC squad in 2010 and 2011, when Grove City split two games with Lebanon Valley as part of the PAC-Middle Atlantic Conference Challenge Series.
WESTMINSTER
The Westminster College football team is headed to the postseason.
Westminster (7-3) — which concluded the campaign with a 5-game win skein — will travel to Brockport, N.Y., for the Clayton Chapman Bowl. The game is set for Saturday with a noon kickoff. SUNY-Brockport also is 7-3, and competing in an ECAC bowl for the second straight season.
In recent annals, Westminster defeated St. John Fisher (42-21) in the 2015 James Lynah Bowl; defeated Utica (33-6) in the 2016 Lynah Bowl; lost to Wesley (42-34) in the 2018 Clayton Chapman Bowl; defeated Morrisville State in the 2019 Chapman Bowl, and lost to Hobart (21-3) last year in the Asa S. Bushnell Bowl.
Westminster’s lone losses this season occurred to undefeated Delaware Valley University (10-0), PAC champion Carnegie Mellon University (10-0), and W&J. Del-Val and CMU both are ranked in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 Div. III poll, and W&J has been listed just outside the Top 25.
GROVE CITY
GROVE CITY — Six Grove City College women’s soccer players recently earned All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors, as voted on by the league’s 11 head soccer coaches.
Sophomore forward Britta Lagerquist and junior defender Emily White both earned First Team All-Conference recognition. Second Team honors went to junior forward Gianna D’Amato and junior midfielder Anna Jenkins.
Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman and freshman defender Karly Keller each earned Honorable Mention All-PAC.
Lagerquist led Grove City with 10 goals, seven assists and 27 points this season. She recorded seven goals and four assists in conference play, posting at least one point in nine of 10 conference matches this fall.
This is Lagerquist’s second All-PAC citation. She earned Second Team All-PAC in 2021.
White earned First Team honors after anchoring Grove City’s defense at center back. Her efforts helped GCC post three shutouts in conference play, along with a 1.40 goals-against average. White added a goal and an assist this season.
She moved to center back from midfielder prior to the 2022 season. White merited First Team All-PAC honors as a midfielder following her sophomore season.
D’Amato led Grove City with four game-winning goals in 2022. She scored seven goals and added two assists this season, ranking second on the squad in goals and points (16). D’Amato scored five goals, including three game-winners, in league play. This is D’Amato’s third All-PAC honor. She earned First Team All-PAC in spring 2021 and again in fall 2021.
Jenkins started a career-high 16 matches in 2022 and finished the season with five goals and two assists. She finished third on the team in goals and second with three game-winners. Her midfield work also aided Grove City’s defensive efforts this season. It is Jenkins’s first All-PAC honor.
Lisman earned Honorable Mention All-PAC for the second straight season after posting an 11-7-1 record, along with four shutouts this year. In league play, Lisman went 7-2-1 and recorded a .745 save percentage. She has 20 career wins, the No. 6 mark in program history.
Keller moved into the starting lineup at outside back on the season’s first weekend and started the final 18 matches of the season. She finished second on the team with four assists and also scored one goal from her defensive post.
Grove City finished the season 11-7-1 overall and 7-2-1 in conference play.
• Football — Grove City senior kicker Nick Morrow was named PAC Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.
Morrow was 9-for-9 on extra points and added a 25-yard fourth quarter field goal in Saturday’s 66-6 win over Thiel in the 38th Mercer County Cup game. He currently leads the PAC in scoring with 73 points.
Morrow has made 7-of-10 field goals and converted 52-of-55 extra points this season. His 277 points rank 10th on Div. III’s active leaders list.
• Men’s Swimming — Grove City College freshman Will Sterrett is the Pac Men’s Rookie of the Week.
Sterrett won the 100 backstroke (52.98) and 200 IM (1:57.11) in Friday night’s 142-120 PAC dual meet victory at Saint Vincent. He also led off the winning 200 free relay (1:29.77).
• Women’s Swimming — GCC freshman Annika Albright is the PAC Women’s Rookie of the Week.
Albright won the 200 free Friday at Saint Vincent with a time of 2:04.33. She took third in both butterfly events, posting a time of 1:04.14 in the 100 fly and 2:23.43 in the 200 fly.
Albright also anchored Grove City’s “B” squad in the 200 free relay, which posted a third-place finish (1:46.29).
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Basketball — Westminster senior guard Natalie Murrio in the PAC Player of the Week.
Murrio was named the Most Outstanding Player at Westminster’s Teammates for Life Tipoff Tournament this past weekend in New Wilmington. She averaged 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game in victories over Kalamazoo and Mount Union.
In Saturday’s 63-29 win over Kalamazoo, Murrio finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. She had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Sunday’s 69-52 title game triumph over Mount Union.
• Men’s Swimming — Westminster graduate student Patrick Holton is the PAC Men’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week.
Holton prevailed in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives in back-to-back dual meets.
Friday at Chatham, he scored 257.75 points on the 1-meter board and 298.80 on the 3-meter board. Saturday against Wooster, Holton won the 1-meter dive with a score of 267.95 and the 3-meter dive with a score of 341.80.
Holton earned his second regional score on the 3-meter board at Chatham, and with two qualifying scores this season, has officially qualified to participate in the regional diving championships in February. His 3-meter score against Wooster ranks 11th in Div. III this season.
• Women’s Swimming — Grove City senior Rachael Wallace is the PAC Women’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week.
Wallace earned three individual wins Friday in Grove City’s conference victory at Saint Vincent. She won the 100 butterfly (1:00.62), 200 butterfly (2:14.24) and 200 IM (2:18.14) in the Wolverines’ 158-122 triumph.
Wallace also swam butterfly on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:54.28).
THIEL
• Wrestling — Thiel junior Evan Whiteside is the PAC Wrestler of the Week.
Whiteside went 4-0 and won the 125-pound bracket at the W&J Invitational on Saturday. The top seed in the bracket, he won his first three matches by fall, including a pair of first period pins.
White defeated Penn State Behrend’s Zach Dellinger (0:31), Jamestown Community College’s Deaonte Hutchinson (0:33) and Fairmont State’s Brandan Meyers (4:14). In the finals, Whiteside edged Lycoming’s Kaden Majcher, the bracket’s No. 3 seed, 13-10.
PENN STATE
Mercer High senior running ace Willow Myers recently announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic career at Penn State.
“To say this is a dream come true is an understatement” Willow tweeted.
Myers finished third at the recent PIAA Cross Country Championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.