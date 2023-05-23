SLIPPERY ROCK — Dylan Gordon’s right arm and bat lifted Slippery Rock past Gen. McLane, 2-1, on Tuesday and into the District 10 Class 4A semifinals for the fourth straight for the fourth straight postseason and fifth time in six years.
The Rockets’ senior ace efficiently worked through six complete innings, surrendering a single run on three hits, five strikeouts and no walks on 58 pitches, while ripping a pair of singles — including driving in Brett Galcik in the bottom of the sixth for the game-winner.
“DG has thrown strikes all year,” Slippery Rock coach Derrick Wood said. “That’s what he does ... fill up the strike zone and trust the defense behind him. Dylan is the ultimate competitor. Just a calm, cool and collected guy. We trust him 100 percent when he’s on the mound. Even when he gave up the home run, he didn’t let it phase him, throwing first-pitch strike to the next batter. He’s been challenging batters all year with an awesome curveball. That’s DG.”
The Rockets struck first in the second inning when Dom Zandi’s two-out single scored courtesy runner Isaac McCandless for a 1-0 lead.
Armed with the 1-run lead, Gordon kept the Lancers at bay, retiring 13 straight batters after allowing a game-opening single before Tyler Chorney sent a missile over the center-field fence in the top of the fifth to knot the score at 1-all.
Galcik opened the sixth inning with a triple off the wall before scoring the game-winner on Gordon’s single.
“(Gordon) has been super strong at the plate,” Wood said. “He’s comfortable at the plate, hitting behind Brett. Brett’s probably hitting .700 in the second half the season, so Dylan gets to come up, pick out a good pitch and give it a rip.
“Today was the same story it’s been. Brett gets on base with a triple and Dylan does his job, putting a hard-hit ball in play. Dylan has had a great senior year for us. He’s not going to be the loudest guy in the room, but he’ll always lead by example.”
Slippery Rock will meet defending D-10 champion and top-seeded Cathedral Prep Friday at a site and time to be determined in the semifinals. The Ramblers have eliminated the Rockets from the postseason in each of the past 2 seasons.
“That’s the game we wanted,” Wood said. “We knew if we did what we were supposed to do the road would go through (Cathedral Prep). All we wanted to do today is do what we needed to do to get ourselves in that matchup again.
“Our region has been super competitive all year. You saw Hickory and Sharon right before our game end in a walk-off. Meadville — who we played tough twice last year — played Cathedral Prep tough this year.
“We know every game is going to be tough whether it’s General McLane, Hickory, Sharon or Cathedral Prep. That’s what makes all our tough region games during the regular season so important. They prepare us for the moments like this.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to play against a good team in Prep. Obviously, they’re extremely talented, having lost one game all year and are blowing people out, but we feel like we have good players too and are just excited for the opportunity to continue playing baseball.”
Notes: Sal Mineo retired the Lancers in order in the top of the seventh to record the save in relief of Gordon. ... Tyler Banks and Charlie Swanson had the other hits for General McLane. ... Lancer starter Ross Morrow allowed two runs on six hits, four walks, while striking out three. ... Neither team had an error. ... Slippery Rock left seven runners on the bases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.