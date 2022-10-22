HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Noah Gragson gave JR Motorsports two drivers in the Xfinity Series championship finale with his win Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Gragson led 127 of the 200 laps then held off Ty Gibbs and AJ Allmendinger on a late restart to earn his eighth win of the season and the 13th of his Xfinity Series career.
Gragson joins teammate Josh Berry, who won last week at Las Vegas for the Chevrolet team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., as the first two drivers locked into the championship finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5. The remaining two spots will be determined next week at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.
“Tonight’s not about locking in the championship four," Gragson said. "It’s about all the hardship that we’ve had here at Homestead.”
Last February, Gragson was on the verge of victory at Homestead when he slammed into a lapped car that had blown a tire ahead of him.
“I really wanted to win this one," Gragson said, "more than any other race in my career.”
Gragson was dominant throughout, sweeping the stages and holding off runner-up Gibbs and Allmendinger on a late restart.
Gibbs will head to Martinsville third in the playoff standings.
“That's a place we were really fast at earlier this year and probably had a shot to win,” Gibbs said. “I'm excited to go back there.”
Allmendinger, the regular-season champion, finished third after entering the race below the playoffs cutline after a late pit stop for two loose wheels caused him to finish 22nd last weekend.
Gragson, with three victories more than any other driver in the series this season, opened the playoffs by becoming the first driver in 39 years to win four races in a row.
“We're going to show up prepared,” Gragson said. "We're going to execute at the highest level. We've been executing as a championship team, and I just hope that after the season ends, people remember the season as the 9 team was the dominant team."
NASCAR-Xfinity Series
Contender Boats 300 Results
At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Homestead, Fla.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 60 points.
2. (3) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200, 48.
3. (13) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 49.
4. (4) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 40.
5. (6) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 200, 41.
6. (1) Trevor Bayne, Toyota, 200, 45.
7. (9) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200, 0.
8. (15) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 29.
9. (10) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 41.
10. (20) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 28.
11. (12) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 26.
12. (16) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 200, 38.
13. (23) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200, 24.
14. (24) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 200, 0.
15. (5) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 199, 22.
16. (29) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 199, 21.
17. (7) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 199, 20.
18. (35) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 199, 19.
19. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 199, 18.
20. (8) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 198, 19.
21. (31) David Starr, Ford, 198, 16.
22. (19) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 198, 15.
23. (30) Patrick Emerling, Toyota, 198, 14.
24. (17) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 198, 13.
25. (11) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 198, 12.
26. (26) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197, 11.
27. (34) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 196, 0.
28. (37) Julia Landauer, Chevrolet, 196, 9.
29. (22) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 195, 0.
30. (32) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 195, 7.
31. (38) Cj McLaughlin, Ford, 195, 6.
32. (36) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 195, 0.
33. (25) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 190, 4.
34. (18) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, accident, 189, 0.
35. (33) Kyle Sieg, Ford, accident, 183, 2.
36. (27) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, electrical, 115, 1.
37. (28) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, engine, 62, 1.
38. (14) JJ Yeley, Toyota, accident, 3, 1.
Race Stats
Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.888 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 24 minutes, 8 seconds.
Margin of Victory: .550 seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 24 laps.
Lead Changes: 13 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: T.Bayne 0-22; N.Gragson 23-47; L.Cassill 48-50; N.Gragson 51; T.Gibbs 52; N.Gragson 53-54; A.Hill 55-70; N.Gragson 71-97; A.Hill 98-100; T.Bayne 101-124; N.Gragson 125-140; A.Allmendinger 141; J.Berry 142-144; N.Gragson 145-200
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): N.Gragson, 6 times for 127 laps; T.Bayne, 2 times for 46 laps; A.Hill, 2 times for 19 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 3 laps; L.Cassill, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: N.Gragson, 7; T.Gibbs, 5; A.Allmendinger, 5; J.Allgaier, 3; J.Berry, 3; A.Hill, 2; B.Jones, 1; J.Clements, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. N.Gragson, 3109; 2. T.Gibbs, 3090; 3. J.Allgaier, 3080; 4. J.Berry, 3069; 5. A.Hill, 3065; 6. A.Allmendinger, 3064; 7. B.Jones, 3053; 8. S.Mayer, 3044; 9. D.Hemric, 2122; 10. R.Herbst, 2099; 11. R.Sieg, 2099; 12. J.Clements, 2068; 13. L.Cassill, 695; 14. S.Creed, 654; 15. A.Alfredo, 595; 16. B.Brown, 519.
