BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Noah Gragson held off Brandon Jones over the closing laps late Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to win his third consecutive Xfinity Series race.
Gragson won his series-high sixth race of the season driving a Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. He was aided when teammate Justin Allgaier was flagged for speeding during the final pit stops under caution; Gragson did not pit and restarted the race in the lead.
Gragson and his JRM crew climbed the Bristol fence in celebration, then a breathless Gragson sat on the wall to collect himself.
“Man, three in a row. I appreciate Brandon Jones racing us clean,” Gragson said, noting he won at Bristol in 2020 during the pandemic in front of a limited crowd.
“What a great opportunity to race here in front of fans. I had a blast.”
The Xfinity Series playoffs begin next week at Texas Motor Speedway and Gragson is the top seed.
Jones, who is replacing Gragson next year in the No. 9 when Gragson moves to a Cup ride, had several good looks at passing Gragson for the win. Jones never tried to move him and settled for second in his Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Austin Hill was third in a Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing and was followed by Sam Mayer and then Riley Herbst in fifth as the highest-finishing Ford driver.
AJ Allmendinger finished sixth to clinch his second consecutive regular-season championship.
Ryan Sieg claimed the last spot in the Xfinity Series playoff field when Landon Cassill had mechanical issues that sent Cassill behind the wall for more than 100 laps.
Cassill got back on track but finished 35th. Sieg was 10th to edge Cassill for the final playoff berth by five points.
Gragson earlier in the race took out a pair of contenders when he hit the back of Ty Gibbs as Gibbs was racing side-by-side with leader Sheldon Creed. The contact turned Gibbs hard into Creed and both cars crashed.
It eliminated Creed from the playoff field and cost Gibbs the regular-season championship.
“It's been my year all year, I'm right in the middle of everyone's mess,” Creed said. “I don't know where Noah was going to go, you know?”
Gibbs was a long shot for the regular-season title before the race, anyway, and trailed Allmendinger by 38 points. The race-ending crash for Gibbs handed Allmendinger his second consecutive regular-season Xfinity crown before the end of the second stage.
------
NASCAR-Xfinity Series
Food City 300 Results
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 300 laps, 57 points.
2. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 300, 42.
3. (15) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 300, 39.
4. (5) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 300, 42.
5. (12) Riley Herbst, Ford, 300, 38.
6. (4) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 300, 45.
7. (2) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 300, 35.
8. (14) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 300, 0.
9. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 300, 47.
10. (10) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 300, 28.
11. (20) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 300, 26.
12. (21) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 300, 25.
13. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 300, 24.
14. (6) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 299, 24.
15. (7) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 299, 30.
16. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 299, 21.
17. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 299, 20.
18. (31) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 299, 19.
19. (28) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 299, 18.
20. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 298, 23.
21. (30) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 298, 16.
22. (36) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 298, 15.
23. (37) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 298, 14.
24. (35) Cj McLaughlin, Ford, 297, 13.
25. (34) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 297, 0.
26. (25) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 297, 11.
27. (23) Patrick Emerling, Ford, 294, 10.
28. (32) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 294, 9.
29. (24) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 294, 8.
30. (27) David Starr, Ford, 293, 7.
31. (38) Bobby McCarty, Chevrolet, 288, 6.
32. (17) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, garage, 271, 5.
33. (26) JJ Yeley, Toyota, accident, 267, 4.
34. (29) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, brakes, 220, 3.
35. (16) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 188, 4.
36. (1) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 129, 11.
37. (22) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, accident, 128, 1.
38. (13) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 1.
Race Stats
Average Speed of Race Winner: 80.989 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 58 minutes, 27 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.145 seconds.
Caution Flags: 8 for 58 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: T.Gibbs 0-89; J.Allgaier 90; S.Creed 91-124; J.Allgaier 125-175; B.Currey 176-179; J.Allgaier 180-275; N.Gragson 276-300
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 148 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 89 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 34 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 25 laps; B.Currey, 1 time for 4 laps.
Wins: N.Gragson, 6; T.Gibbs, 5; A.Allmendinger, 3; J.Allgaier, 3; J.Berry, 2; A.Hill, 2; B.Jones, 1; J.Clements, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Allmendinger, 1048; 2. J.Allgaier, 995; 3. N.Gragson, 988; 4. T.Gibbs, 976; 5. J.Berry, 901; 6. A.Hill, 808; 7. B.Jones, 798; 8. S.Mayer, 720; 9. R.Herbst, 711; 10. D.Hemric, 638; 11. R.Sieg, 606; 12. L.Cassill, 601; 13. S.Creed, 566; 14. A.Alfredo, 501; 15. B.Brown, 479; 16. J.Clements, 456.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.