The magical runs for two local teams have come to an end.
Sharpsville baseball and Jamestown softball both fell in state semifinals on Monday in DuBois. Sharpsville lost 1-0 in the 10th inning to Bald Eagle Area at Showers Field, and the Muskies dropped a 6-0 decision to Juniata at Heindl Field on the softball diamond.
In the baseball Class 2A semifinals, Bald Eagle Area’s Cameron Watkins singled and eventually scored on a hit by Tyler Serb for the only run of the game.
Jack Leipheimer took the loss after throwing 3 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed five hits and one walk while striking out eight. Stephen Tarnoci got the start for the Blue Devils (16-8). Tarnoci threw three innings of one-hit ball while walking two and punching out three.
The Bald Eagles scattered four Sharpsville hits. Braden Scarvel, David Moyer, Caullin Summers and Tarnoci each recorded a hit.
Wyatt Coakley was credited with the win with two innings of relief work.
Coakley allowed one hit and a walk while striking out three.
This year’s squad came up just short of joining the 2000 Sharpsville team as the only group of Blue Devils to reach the state title. The 2000 crew fell to Southern Columbia 2-0.
Sharpsville featured five seniors on this season’s roster. The seniors were Tarnoci, Scarvel, Leipheimer, Eric Lindstedt and Jake Tonty.
As for Jamestown softball, the Muskies held on for as long as possible in the Class 3A semifinal. They played Juniata to a scoreless draw for the first three innings. However, a three-run fourth inning gave the Indians the lead.
The Indians added one more run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to push the game out of reach.
“It’s always tough to lose your last game, but bottom line is they made it to the top four in the state in triple-A,” Jamestown head coach Rodney Callahan said. “That’s a heck of an accomplishment.”
Madilyn Enterline recorded the only hit for the Muskies. In the circle, Miranda Biles allowed six runs on six hits and five walks. She struck out nine in the complete game.
Jamestown joins Wilmington’s 2010 team as the only Mercer County softball teams to reach the state semifinals.
The Muskies will lose six seniors from this season’s roster. The seniors are Reese Schaller, Morgan Bercis, Claire Jones, Josie Pfaff, Kiley Matters and Kalani Spurlock.
“This was a great team with a great bunch of girls,” Callahan said. “We’re all super proud of them. They accomplished so many firsts for Jamestown softball. They’re gonna go out with their heads high and they’re gonna have a lot of memories of a lifetime thinking back on it.”
A request for comment from Sharpsville High head coach Ryan Morris was not returned.
