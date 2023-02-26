The Penn State Shenango (16-10) women’s basketball team dropped a 96-72 decision at Penn State Greater Allegheny on Sunday in the PSUAC quarterfinals.
Greater Allegheny (17-6) led 22-13 at the end of the opening quarter and 44-30 at halftime en route to the win.
Abby Henderson led Greater Allegheny with 26 points and 10 boards.
Shar’Da Williamson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Shenango, Aneziah Fryer added 15 points and six assists, Audrey Reardon (Brookfield High) had nine points, eight boards, and two assists, Jaysina Sellers (Sharon High) contributed eight points, five rebounds, and three steals, and MiKayla Jumper (Brookfield High) added seven points.
