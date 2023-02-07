The Penn State Shenango men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Penn State Greater Allegheny in a doubleheader on Tuesday at the Buhl Recreation Center in Sharon.
WOMEN
Shenango suffered a tough 71-64 loss in overtime to Penn State Greater Allegheny.
Greater Allegheny (12-5 PSUAC, 14-6) led 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and 36-29 at halftime. Shenango battled back to force overtime, but came up short.
Abby Henderson led Greater Allegheny with 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and four blocks. Tomisha Pierce had 17 points, Lauren Harris scored 16, and Vanessa Luna added 11 points and nine rebounds.
For Shenango (11-6, 13-10), Aneziah Fryer had 18 points while Shar’Da Williamson, Jaysina Sellers (Sharon High), and Hailee Aguinaga all had double-doubles. Williamson had a 13-point, 15-rebound line, Sellers scored 13 points and grabbed 10 boards, and Aguinaga contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Penn State Shenango women visit Penn State Fayette at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN
Greater Allegheny picked up the sweep at Shenango with a 106-94 victory on Tuesday night.
Shenango fell to 5-11 in the conference and 6-19 overall with the loss. Greater Allegheny is now 9-7 and 10-17.
Penn State Shenango led 52-43 at halftime, but was outscored 63-42 in the second half.
Devin Green rifled in 32 points for Penn State Greater Allegheny, Bryce Phillips had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Jeremiah Miller registered 18 points and 11 boards, and Christopher Killings added 13 points.
Cameron Brown led Shenango with 21 points, Jeremiah Green had a 20-point, 16-rebound double-double, D’Montez Owens contributed 16 points, and Chris Williams added 10.
The men’s team visits Penn State Fayette at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
