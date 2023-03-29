HERMITAGE – When the Greenville and Kennedy Catholic boys tennis teams took the court, it was a meeting between two teams in two different situations.
Greenville had playoff experience and a veteran coach that wants to see the Trojans claim a District 10 title. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles are in their first year under
The Trojans beat the Golden Eagles 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon in Buhl Park for an early-season victory.
Alex Harcourt and Isaac Hightree won singles matches for the Trojans. Harcourt defeated Isaiah Daniels 6-0, 6-0 and Hightree beat Ian Mehalliac 6-0, 6-0. Finn Butcher also picked up a win via forfeit.
The teams of Saku Fujita and Bryce Stefanowicz and Zach Morgan and Noah Christner won doubles matches to close out the scoring. Fujita and Stefanowicz beat Aidan Churlik and Alex Kavanaugh 6-1, 6-0. Morgan and Christner added a 6-1, 6-0, victory over Janus Brocklehurst and Glenn Miller.
"The singles guys, I've had these what are now juniors. They're very dedicated to the sport. For a couple of them, its their sport," Greenville head coach Ken Stitt said. "We do have some that do multiple sports, but we do have a couple that are tennis players and that's what they do year round."
Allison Zreliak only has a couple practices and games under her belt as the head coach of the Golden Eagles. She is new to the sport, along with some of the players in the program.
However, she wants to see how well the players to improve as the season progresses.
"I'm excited to be a part of it," Zreliak said. "Tennis is new to me, but just having a couple practices, and now two matches, I'm already realizing it's a sport that I enjoy. I'm glad I can be a part of the boys team and be their coach."
While the Golden Eagles are becoming more accustom to their sport and teammates, the Trojans look to return to the district tournament.
Greenville met with Fairview in the D-10 semifinals last season. The Trojans have reached at least the district semifinals in 11 of the last 13 seasons.
However, Stitt understands the level of competition ahead. He said Warren, Hickory, Grove City and Sharon will be tough tests for the Trojans this spring.
The Trojans faced Sharon on Tuesday with Greenville pulling out a 3-2 win over the Tigers.
"There's only four teams that will make the playoffs in District 10," Stitt said. "It's really difficult, which means that each match has huge importance. You can't go 7-7 and make the playoffs, it's not gonna happen.
"Each day we come out, we try to take care of business. We're young – they make mistakes, too – but those are our expectations."
