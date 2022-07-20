GREENVILLE — Kyle Brown ‘07, Kandiace Gibson ‘06, Bob Lewis ‘65, Daryl Moore ‘05, Jason Ross ‘96, and Joe Scarpitti ‘80 will be inducted into the Thiel College Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 23.
The 41st Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 in conjunction with Homecoming 2022. The ceremony will take place in the Lutheran Heritage Room.
Robert “Bob” Lewis (Greenville High) was a four-year starting interior offensive lineman for the Tomcats, primarily playing center. A three-time All-PAC selection, he was a captain on the 1964 team.
Also seeing time as a defensive lineman, he was named to The Associated Press All-Pennsylvania College Third Team in 1964. Lewis was also a two-year member of the wrestling team.
Kyle Brown (Meadville High product) was a four-time Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) wrestling champion at heavyweight (2004-07) who helped the Tomcats win four league titles. Brown compiled a career record of 128-34 and was a two-time national qualifier (2007, 2005).
Brown was a two-time NCAA Midwest Regional Champion. In 2007, he became the first heavyweight in Thiel history to earn All-America honors after he placed eighth at the NCAA Division III Championships.
A member of the PAC 60th Anniversary Team, Brown was a three-time National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-American and was the recipient of Thiel’s Charles Evanoff award in 2008.
Kandiace Gibson (Bedford High in Ohio) was a 14-time All-PAC First Team honoree in track & field and was named the PAC Outdoor MVP in 2004.
Gibson won conference titles in the 200-meter dash four times and the 100-meter dash and 400-meter dash twice. She was also a member of the conference-winning 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay teams three times.
A member of the PAC 60th Anniversary Team, Gibson qualified for the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships in 2006 in the 100-meter dash.
Gibson, who also competed in soccer for two seasons, holds school indoor track & field records in the 200-meter dash (26.39 seconds), 300-meter dash (43.53 seconds, 4x1,600-meter relay (1:27.89). She holds program outdoor records in the 100-meter dash (12.18 seconds) and distance medley relay (13:36.7).
Daryl Moore (Westinghouse High) was a three-sport star for the Tomcats. The PAC Track & Field Outdoor MVP in 2004 and 2005, he went on to be named to the PAC 60th Anniversary Team.
In 2004, Moore led Thiel’s outdoor team to the PAC title by winning the 110-meter hurdles, the triple jump, and was part of the first-place 4x400-meter relay team. In 2003, when Thiel and Grove City shared the league title, he won the long jump and was part of the first-place 4x400-meter relay team.
Moore was a 14-time All-PAC honoree in track & field. He was also a four-year member of the basketball team and three-year member of the football team.
Moore was a two-time All-PAC selection in basketball, including Second Team honors following the 2004-05 season. A guard, Moore scored 983 career points, the 11th most in program history. He ranks fifth in school history with 271 assists and 146 steals.
A quarterback, Moore ranks sixth in school history in total offense (3,410 yards) and owns the third-longest rush from scrimmage, a 79-yarder against Grove City on Oct. 5, 2002. He ranks ninth in program history in passing yards (2,286), 10th in passing attempts (373) and 11th in pass completions (169).
Jason “Jaisyn” Ross (Baldwin High) was a member of the PAC 60th Anniversary Team. He claimed three individual PAC titles in track & field, including the triple jump (1993, 1992) and the long jump (1995). He also ran on the PAC-winning 4x100-meter relay teams in 1992 and 1993.
Part of Thiel’s conference championship teams in 1992 and 1996, Ross was the runner-up in the long jump in 1992 and 1993 and the high jump in 1995 while posting third-place finishes in the 100-meter dash in 1992 and the long jump in 1996.
A two-time national qualifier, Ross earned All-American honors at the 1995 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the long jump with a sixth-place finish (23-04.50). Ross maintains two school records in the indoor triple jump (45-3.5) and the outdoor long jump (24-0).
Joe Scarpitti (Sebring-McKinley High in Ohio) earned four letters in basketball and served as team captain. He scored 572 points in 79 career games while corralling 153 rebounds. Scarpitti recorded 173 assists and 64 steals as an upperclassman.
In 2019, Scarpitti received the Meritorious Service and Commitment award. He served on the Board of Trustees for 11 years and was also a member of the Alumni Board. He was an adjunct professor at Thiel College and the University of Mount Union, and he was a co-chair of the initiative to raise $1 million to endow a faculty chair for Professor David Miller.
GROVE CITY
GROVE CITY — The Grove City men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in seven meets this fall, including a pair of postseason meets that will conclude the 2022 season.
The 2022 campaign starts with consecutive Friday afternoon meets. The 2022 Wolverines will debut Sept. 2 at the Westminster College Fisher Invitational.
Seven days later, Grove City makes the first of two trips to Latrobe when the Wolverines participate in the Saint Vincent Invitational.
The Wolverines’ first Saturday event will be Sept. 17 in Meadville at the Allegheny Invitational.
Grove City then makes its first of two trips to central Pennsylvania when the Wolverines compete in the Lock Haven Invitational Sept. 24.
The Wolverines make their October debut on the third Saturday of that month by competing in the Marymount University Invitational in Arlington, Va. That will be Grove City’s final tune-up for the PAC Championships.
The conference championships will be hosted Oct. 29 by Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.
Two weeks later, Grove City concludes the season by participating in the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Championships in Lock Haven. Susquehanna University will be the host institution for the regional championships Nov. 12.
The Wolverines will report to campus in mid-August for preseason camp.
WESTMINSTER
ATLANTA, Ga. – The Westminster women’s basketball team received a special mention in the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Academic Top 25 Team Honor Rolls.
The Titans finished with a GPA of 3.550 under the guidance of 20th-year head coach Rosanne Scott. Westminster had the highest GPA in the PAC.
“To finish back-to-back years in the top of all Division III schools, speaks to our team’s commitment in both the classroom and on the court,” said Scott. “I give all the credit to our team who has lived up to our standards. This team is special, and I am honored to be their coach.”
The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season.
“The WBCA family of coaches is committed to the student-athlete experience and celebrates these teams that have demonstrated excellence in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “This year’s WBCA Academic Top 25 is a powerful list of teams and their head coaches who have winning cultures that prepare their student-athletes for success in life. We are also pleased this year to recognize all teams that achieved the minimum 3.0 combined GPA required for nomination. That alone is no small feat considering the rigors of playing college athletics.”
• Football — Westminster senior quarterback Cole Konieczka was nominated for the 2022 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.
“These players embody the best of what college football stands for: character, selflessness and the willingness to serve and give to others,” AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “The AFCA proudly stands alongside Allstate and each of these players’ families and communities to applaud their inspirational work off the field.”
To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.
Konieczka, a biology major, volunteers for The Miracle League in Moon Township which is a baseball league for children with special needs. He also serves as a member of Westminster’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). Konieczka earned his third All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) nod of his career last season as he tallied 21 touchdowns and passed for 2,280 yards. In the past two seasons, Konieczka has helped guide the Titans to two consecutive PAC Championships.
The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and journalists.
After the final team members are announced in September, fans can vote for this year’s Good Works Team captain through the official page that will be posted on ESPN.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.