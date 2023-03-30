Pualani Spurlock-Welsh, who graduated from Greenville High School in 1993 and compiled 1,333 career points for the Trojans, has been chosen to officiate in the women's Final Four.
On Thursday, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee approved 11 game officials for the Women’s Final Four in Dallas and Spurlock-Welsh is one of them for the second straight season.
The officials have a combined 293 seasons of Div. I officiating experience, 48 Final Four/championship game assignments, along with nine of the women having played college hoops, seven at the D-I level.
