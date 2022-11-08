GROVE CITY — The Grove City College men’s basketball team gained ample experience and learned plenty of lessons during the 2021-22 season. Injuries, illness, inexperience and a disjointed schedule all affected Grove City, which used 13 different starting lineups during the 26-game campaign.
Now, the Wolverines look to use those experiences as a foundation for a return to the top of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Entering his 25th season, head coach Steve Lamie welcomes back 13 veterans. Seven newcomers join that group in comprising a 20-man squad for the 2022-23 season.
Senior forward Josh Bryan and senior guard Joshua McCray will help lead the Wolverines this winter.
Injuries have limited the 6-foot-6 Bryan to 19 total games over the last two seasons. He shot 56 percent from the field as a sophomore, then made a career-high five starts last season. Bryan will be counted on in the paint at both ends of the floor.
The versatile McCray has played both guard and forward during his three seasons at Grove City. He averaged 5.4 points per game while appearing in all 26 games. The 6-1 McCray made 14 starts as a junior and will look to again hold down a starting post this year.
Grove City will also count on a four-man junior class to help lead the way this season. Forward Luca Robinson started 15 games last year after missing the first part of the campaign due to an injury.
The 6-3 Robinson averaged 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last year. Robinson averaged a career-best 9.1 points per game during the abbreviated spring 2021 season. He will compete for a starting post this season in the frontcourt.
Junior forward Chris Brooks saw action in 17 games as a reserve last season after playing in 11 games as a rookie. The 6-4 Brooks has shot 47 percent from the floor in his career and will compete for a greater role inside this year.
Forward Jon Weir started two games as a sophomore and aims to nail down a full-time spot in the frontcourt rotation this year. He made a career-best 19 appearances last year, averaging 3.2 points and 2.7 rebounds.
Junior guard Hunter Wan will compete to fill one of the vacancies in the Grove City backcourt after seeing action in 13 games last winter.
Seven sophomores are also back for their second season at Grove City. Five of those men saw extensive action as rookies and all seven are in contention for increased roles this year.
At guard, sharpshooter Jonah Bock and point guard Chase Yarberough both played in all 26 games last season. Bock set Grove City’s single-season rookie record with 55 three-point goals last season and will be counted on for perimeter scoring again this year.
The left-handed Yarberough had multiple assists in eight games while serving as the backup to the graduated Ben Rose. Yarberough averaged 11 minutes per game in 2021-22.
Forwards Ben Cano (Greenville High) and John Ward are competing to start in the front court. Both men are expected to play substantial roles in the rotation after playing significant minutes as freshmen.
The 6-4 Cano made two starts and 23 total appearances last year. He averaged 3.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the 6-6 Ward started eight games in the second half of the season and finished second on the squad with 39 assists.
At center, 6-6 southpaw Russ Gump returns after playing in 25 games last year. He finished third on the team with seven blocked shots and also shot 48 percent from the field.
Six-foot-six sophomore forwards Bobby Little and Jaxon Weyforth are both contending for increased playing time up front this year. Little saw action in a dozen games while Weyforth made 10 appearances as a freshman.
Lamie, Grove City’s all-time wins leader with 324 victories, expects that several newcomers will compete for playing time as the season progresses.
Brooks, Bryan and McCray have been selected as team captains.
Grove City opens the season today at Penn State DuBois. The home schedule commences Nov. 16 against Kenyon. Three days later, Grove City hosts Geneva in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener.
