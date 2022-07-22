GROVE CITY — Second-year head coach Nathaniel Horner has assembled a challenging 13-match slate this fall for the Grove City College women’s tennis team as the Wolverines look to reclaim the Presidents’ Athletic Conference title in 2022.
Six of the 13 matches will be played at Grove City’s Walters-Zbell Courts. Grove City will also host several schools Saturday, Sept. 10 for the inaugural Wolverine Invitational.
Five non-conference matches will help highlight the September schedule, starting with the Sept. 2 season opener at Houghton.
Following Labor Day Weekend, conference play begins Tuesday, Sept. 6 when Thiel visits the Wolverines. Two days later, Grove City travels to Westerville, Ohio, to face Ohio power Otterbein.
Alfred, Clarion, Mount Union, Thiel and Ursuline are the five schools scheduled to join Grove City for the Wolverine Invitational Sept. 10.
A three-match road trip awaits the Wolverines after their home tournament. The Wolverines visit Penn State Altoona in non-conference play Sept. 14 before heading to Fredonia State two nights later.
Grove City’s first road conference match, a 6 p.m. tilt Monday, Sept. 19 at Geneva, caps the road trip.
Grove City closes that week by playing matches on three consecutive days. Two of the three bouts will be at home, starting with a conference match Sept. 22 against Waynesburg.
Following a Sept. 23 trip to league rival Washington & Jefferson, Grove City hosts Mount Union on Saturday, Sept. 24 in a non-conference match.
The Mount Union match kicks off a four-match homestand for the Wolverines. Conference newcomer Allegheny, a longtime Grove City nemesis, visits Walters-Zbell Courts Sept. 28. The next week, Grove City hosts league rivals Westminster and Saint Vincent on back-to-back days Oct. 5-6. The Saint Vincent match will close Grove City’s home regular season schedule.
Grove City visits Franciscan in the fall finale Saturday, Oct.. 8 in Steubenville, Ohio.
The six-team PAC Championship Tournament will be held the following week, with the winner earning an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament next spring.
GCC will also play several matches in spring 2023 to round out the regular season schedule.
The Wolverines will report to campus in mid-August for preseason camp.
