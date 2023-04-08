GROVE CITY - The Grove City College baseball team split a Presidents' Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday afternoon with visiting Allegheny at Jack Behringer Field. Grove City (17-7, 4-2 PAC) dropped the opener, 7-6, but rebounded for an 8-3 victory in Game 2.
Five Grove City players produced multi-hit efforts in Game 2 as the Wolverines finished with a dozen hits. Sophomore shortstop Luke Vittone homered and singled to help pace Grove City while junior second baseman Lucca Baccari doubled and singled.
Sophomore third baseman Shane Cato, sophomore right fielder Josh Minnich and junior first baseman Markus Williams also had two hits apiece.
Grove City grabbed a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Williams's bunt single scored freshman center fielder Nick Sampson to open the scoring. Senior catcher C.J. Saylor doubled the lead by singling in sophomore DH Mally Kilbane.
Cato's two-run single brought home Minnich and Williams while Baccari later singled in Cato.
Allegheny (10-11, 3-3 PAC) trimmed the lead to 5-2 but Grove City countered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Baccari doubled in Cato and then scored a Vittone single. Vittone's leadoff homer in the eighth closed the scoring.
Sophomore pitcher David Leslie earned his third win of the season by allowing one earned run in 7 2/3 innings. He fanned seven while yielding six hits. Sophomore pitcher Evan Umland recorded the final four outs to notch his third save of the season.
Minnich paced Grove City's 12-hit attack in Game 1 by going 3 for 4 with a double. Saylor tripled and singled while Vittone finished 2 for 5. Sampson added a double. The Wolverines stranded 11 runners in the opener, however.
Grove City trailed 3-0 in the third inning before breaking through with Minnich's two-run double that scored Kilbane and Sampson.
Saylor scored on Vittone's single in the seventh inning, cutting the margin to 7-3. Saylor then tripled home Minnich and Kilbane in the seventh inning. Baccari drove in Saylor with a single, trimming the lead to 7-6.
Senior pitcher Tate Ostrowski struck out seven men in 5 2/3 innings. Ostrowski (6-1) allowed six earned runs and took the setback. Sophomore Isaiah Zuchowski pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Umland pitched a perfect ninth.
Grove City will visit Geneva for a conference doubleheader Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Beaver Falls.
