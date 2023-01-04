GROVE CITY — The Grove City College women’s basketball team improved to 5-1 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference by securing a 70-43 home win Tuesday night over Waynesburg University at the Grove City College Arena.
Grove City, which returned to action after a 15-day layoff, trailed by as many as 11 points early before rallying for the win.
Junior forward Kat Goetz paced the Wolverines with 13 points while senior center Nina Cano (Greenville High) poured in 11 points. Cano also had a team-leading seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Jaden Davinsizer added nine points on three three-point goals.
Overall, 16 of Grove City’s 18 participating players scored in Tuesday’s win.
Waynesburg jumped out to a 19-8 lead late in the first quarter as the Wolverines had eight turnovers and converted only 3 of 16 (19 percent) shots from the field in the first 10 minutes. Waynesburg led 19-10 after one quarter but Grove City forged a 28-28 tie by halftime.
Grove City then opened the second half with a 14-0 run. Goetz sparked the run with a three-point play while senior guard Megan Kallock followed with a jumper. Davinsizer hit three pointers both before and after a Kallock foul shot.
Sophomore forward Hayley Fenchel closed the run by scoring a fast-break layup.
Grove City led 50-35 after 30 minutes, then held Waynesburg scoreless for nearly seven minutes of fourth quarter action.
Grove City converted 24 of 73 (33 percent) field goal attempts. After going 8 of 16 in the first quarter, Waynesburg finished the game 17 of 65 (26 percent) from the field.
The Wolverines outrebounded Waynesburg, 56-45. Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski collected six rebounds. She also had five steals, as Grove City forced 25 turnovers. The Wolverines had 16 total turnovers.
Avery Robinson led Waynesburg (1-11, 1-6 PAC) with 14 points.
Tuesday’s game started a busy stretch for the Wolverines, who are playing four games in seven days. Thursday, the Wolverines visit Thiel in conference action. Tip-off in Greenville will be 6 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WAYNESBURG — The Grove City College men’s basketball team trailed for over 39 minutes of regulation, rallied to force overtime and then pulled out a 74-71 win Tuesday night at Waynesburg in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at Rudy Marisa Field House.
Grove City broke a 70-70 tie in overtime when senior guard Joshua McCray scored on a driving layup with 90 seconds left. McCray’s putback with 18.5 seconds remaining then gave the Wolverines a 74-71 lead.
Grove City trailed 35-27 at halftime and eventually tied the game at 52 midway through the second half. Freshman guard Daniel Penosky drilled a three-pointer that cut the lead to one while senior center Josh Bryan tied the game by splitting two free throws.
Sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) gave Grove City its only lead of regulation, 66-64, when he recorded a three-point play with 32 seconds left. Waynesburg’s Matt Popeck tied the game with a jumper on the subsequent possession.
Seven Grove City players scored six or more points, led by a 16-point outing from sophomore guard Jonah Bock. Penosky fired in 11 points while junior forward Jon Weir tossed in nine points. McCray finished with eight points. Bryan and sophomore guard Chase Yarberough each contributed six points.
Yarberough led Grove City (6-6, 4-3 PAC) with eight rebounds. Bryan added seven rebounds to help the Wolverines earn a 47-40 edge on the glass.
Grove City finished 27 of 72 (38 percent) from the field for the game. Waynesburg finished 28 of 68 (41 percent). Grove City hit four of its seven shots in overtime while Waynesburg went 1 for 7 in the extra session.
Sophomore forward John Ward distributed four assists for the Wolverines. Grove City finished with 12 turnovers while Waynesburg (3-8, 1-6 PAC) had six turnovers.
Popeck paced Waynesburg with 20 points.
The Wolverines have won three straight games in conference play. Grove City will host league rival Thiel at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Grove City College Arena.
