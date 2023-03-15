GROVE CITY — Grove City College junior pitcher Nick Guidas earned a pair of national honors Wednesday in recognition of the nine-inning perfect game that he threw last Thursday against Illinois College in Davenport, Fla.
The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named Guidas as its Division III Pitcher of the Week.
D3baseball.com selected Guidas as a member of its “Team of the Week” for games played March 6-12.
Guidas retired all 27 men last Thursday in Grove City’s 6-0 victory. The 6-foot-2 left-hander struck out a career-high 14 batters, fanning eight of the last nine men he faced. Only two balls put in play left the infield.
Guidas improved to 2-0 this season with last Thursday’s win. He has 29 strikeouts in 25 innings while limiting opponents to a .215 batting average.
THIEL
The PAC named Thiel seniors Peyton Hearn and Kaylee Suarez the PAC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Scholar-Athletes of the month for February on Wednesday.
Hearn recently became a PAC Champion for the second consecutive year. He boasted a record of 29-6 this season, finishing fourth at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships. He also helped lead the Tomcats to their league-leading 24th PAC title this year.
Hearn, an Early Childhood and Special Education major, currently holds a 3.97 grade-point average. He has been named to the Dean’s List six times.
Suarez won her second consecutive women’s PAC high jump championship, setting a new PAC meet record of 1.57 meters. She also set a new school record in the women’s high jump at the Raider Tune-Up, hosted by Mount Union, with a mark of 1.61 meters, breaking the previous record that has stood since 2010.
Suarez, a Psychology major, with a concentration in counseling, currently maintains a 4.0 grade-point average. She has been named to the Dean’s List seven times.
