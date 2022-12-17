NEW KENSINGTON - The Grove City College men's basketball team closed the road schedule for the 2022 calendar year Saturday afternoon by earning a 68-52 non-conference victory at Penn State-New Kensington.
Freshman forward Christian Suceveanu paced Grove City with a career-high 19 points. Suceveanu went 9 of 10 from the field in his 17 minutes of action. Sophomore guard Jonah Bock added 11 points while senior guard Joshua McCray and freshman guard Mike Christenson both tossed in eight points.
Bock, sophomore forward John Ward and sophomore guard Chase Yarberough all had a team-leading six rebounds for Grove City (4-5). Grove City out-rebounded the Lions, 41-27.
Grove City led 20-19 before outscoring the hosts, 12-4, over the final nine minutes of the first half. Junior forward Jon Weir sparked the run with a jumper. Bock followed with a layup and Suceveanu then scored six straight points for the Wolverines. Yarberough's putback capped the run.
Sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) gave Grove City a 41-31 lead with 14:26 left and the Wolverines maintained their double-digit lead for the remainder of the game.
Grove City finished the game 31 of 71 (44 percent) from the field. Penn State New Kensington (6-6) converted 16 of 51 (31 percent) attempts from the floor. Each team had 15 turnovers.
Shyheim Flanagan led Penn State New Kensington with 16 points.
Grove City will have 13 days for rest and recovery over Christmas break. The Wolverines will host Pitt-Bradford in a non-conference game Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. The next day, Grove City hosts Chatham at 1 p.m. in Presidents' Athletic Conference action.
