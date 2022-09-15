GROVE CITY — The Grove City College men’s golf team captured third place Thursday afternoon at its own Fall Invitational, held at Grove City Country Club. Grove City’s “A” squad posted a team score of 311 on the par 72 course and the “B” team earned seventh out of 14 teams with a 327. Washington & Jefferson won the team title with a 301.
Sophomore Luke Kimmich led the “A” team by taking seventh overall with a 76. Sophomore Max Vaughn took 12th by shooting a 77. Senior Anthony Tambellini and junior Todd Hangliter tied for 20th as each man fired a 79.
Sophomore Aidan Allen rounded out the “A” lineup with an 85, good for 48th overall.
Sophomore Adam Steinmetz finished as Grove City’s top performer in the tournament as he earned fourth overall with a 74. Senior Austin Basham, senior Caleb Husovich, senior Ben Lockwood and junior Peter Van Eerden joined Steinmetz on Grove City’s “B” squad.
Husovich placed 27th overall with an 81 while Basham finished 43rd with an 84. Lockwood and Van Eerden both shot 88, tying them in 60th place.
Six Grove City golfers competed as individuals at Thursday’s event. Freshman Cayden Testa tied for 20th with a 79 while junior Andrew Solman placed 48th with a round of 85.
Also for Grove City, senior Owen North tied for 60th with an 88, freshman Michael Astrab finished 72nd with a 91, junior Clark Fraser took 80th with a 94 and senior Mark Guinta finished 81st with a 95.
Eighty-nine men competed in Thursday’s Invitational. Westminster’s Sam Napper earned medalist with a 71.
Grove City returns to action Monday at the Westminster Invitational in New Castle.
THIEL
WAYNESBURG — The Thiel College women’s tennis team won a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) match Thursday on the road over the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets, 9-0.
Six Tomcats figured in on a pair of wins apiece. Natalie Zgurich and Payton Blankenbeckley beat Hayley Sweeney and Marina Hastings 8-1 at first doubles. At second doubles, Jordan Zee and Toby Atwood defeated Amy Liu and Audrey Dennis 8-2. Reagan Hayne (Greenville High) and Emily Peters won 8-0 at third doubles over Marley Wolf and Zoie Smith.
Zgurich won 6-1, 6-0 over Sweeney at first singles while Zee defeated Hastings 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Blankenbeckley topped Liu 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles while Atwood won 6-0, 6-0 over Sarah Im at fourth singles. Hayne won 6-1, 6-0 at fifth singles over Wolf while Peters defeated Dennis 6-1, 6-2 at sixth singles.
Thiel will face the Medaille Mavericks on the road Sunday. The non-conference match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
