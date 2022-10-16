MEADVILLE - The Grove City College ground attack amassed 297 rushing yards and five touchdowns Saturday night while the Grove City defense forced three fourth quarter turnovers to help the Wolverines earn a 44-17 road win over Allegheny in Presidents' Athletic Conference football action at Frank Fuhrer Field.
Sophomore running back Nico Flati ran for 113 yards on 17 carries while senior running back Clayton Parrish (West Middlesex High) rumbled for 73 yards and three touchdowns on his 14 attempts. Junior Joey Guida added 70 yards and two touchdowns on five attempts.
Senior linebacker Curtis Freyermuth and freshman safety Ryan Montgomery (Slippery Rock High) both intercepted passes. Meanwhile, freshman linebacker Ben Bladel recovered a fumble after a sack by sophomore defensive tackle Bryce Spolnik.
Junior wide receiver Scott Fraser pulled in seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Logan Pfeuffer completed 11 of 19 passes for 184 yards. Grove City finished with 496 total yards and 34 first downs.
Parrish gave Grove City a 7-3 lead with 6:46 left in the first quarter as he scored on a five-yard touchdown run. His one-yard plunge 1:34 into the second quarter extended the lead to 14-3. Guida's 14-yard touchdown jaunt gave Grove City a 21-3 lead with 8:23 left in the first half.
Senior kicker Nick Morrow booted a 29-yard field goal on Grove City's fourth drive of the game, pushing the lead to 24-3 with 2:56 left in the half.
Allegheny cut the lead to 24-10 on Declan O'Brien's 80-yard touchdown reception with 1:49 left. But Grove City counter-punched before halftime as Pfeuffer tossed a three-yard touchdown pass to Fraser with 14 seconds left in the half. Fraser caught a 46-yard strike from Pfeuffer on the first play of the drive, putting the ball at Allegheny's 25.
Guida scored on a 19-yard sprint in the third quarter while Parrish's five-yard touchdown run with 9:08 closed the scoring.
Senior linebacker Parker Kilgore recorded a team-leading 10 tackles. He moved into first place on Grove City's career tackles list in the victory as he now has 354 career stops. He led a Grove City defensive effort that held Allegheny to 103 rushing yards on 38 carries, an average of 2.8 yards per attempt.
Bladel added eight stops. Senior safety Nik Grabiec and junior cornerback Trevor Beck both had seven tackles.
Allegheny finished with 330 total yards. Quarterback Jack Johnson completed 17 of 30 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. Allegheny had 22 first downs.
Grove City held a 30:51-29:09 edge in time of possession. Each team executed 69 offensive plays. Grove City went 5 for 11 on third down while Allegheny went 6 for 14.
At 6-1, Grove City is off to its best start since the 1997 team also won six of its first seven games. The Wolverines will host conference archrival Westminster at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Robert E. Thorn Field.
