GROVE CITY - The Grove City College football team scored 41 straight points during the final three quarters Saturday afternoon on the way to a 55-17 victory over visiting Geneva at Robert E. Thorn Field. Grove City trailed 10-7 after one quarter but grabbed a 20-10 lead by halftime, then broke open the game in the second half.
Grove City's balanced offensive attack generated 545 total yards, 275 passing and 270 rushing yards. Sophomore quarterback Logan Pfeuffer threw for 263 yards and three touchdown passes while sophomore running back Nico Flati ran for 117 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
Four Grove City running backs scored touchdowns as junior Joey Guida, junior Clayton Parrish (West Middlesex High) and freshman Iam Demeri joined Flati in the end zone. Guida ran for 62 yards on two carries while Parrish added 49 yards on 14 attempts.
Junior wide receiver Scott Fraser finished with 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns on three receptions. Junior Ryan Heckathorn caught a game-high four passes for 54 yards and sophomore Joshua Gregory pulled in a 50-yard touchdown strike.
Defensively, sophomore cornerback Jack Steinmetz intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. Sophomore linebacker Seth Rosenberry recorded a sack, a career-high eight tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Meanwhile, freshman linebacker Ben Bladel recorded 1.5 sacks and forced a fumble.
Junior safety Cole DeFillippo led Grove City with nine tackles. Senior linebacker Ryan Fleming added seven tackles and a half sack.
Grove City forged a 10-10 tie with 10:29 left in the first half when senior kicker Nick Morrow booted a 41-yard field goal, capping a 15-play, 53-yard drive. After a Geneva punt, Grove City needed only three plays to take its first lead of the game. Heckathorn caught a 23-yard pass on the first play of the drive. After Flati ran for five yards, Pfeuffer fired a 57-yard touchdown pass to Fraser.
The Wolverines pushed the lead to 20-10 on the final play of the first half as Morrow kicked a 29-yard field goal. Grove City began the drive at the Geneva 37 after a mishandled punt snap.
Steinmetz's interception at midfield with five minutes left in the third quarter set up Grove City's next touchdown as Gregory caught his 50-yarder with 4:03 left in the quarter. Grove City then scored 28 points in the final quarter to seal the win.
Following a short punt and Guida's return to the Geneva 27, Parrish slammed into the end zone on a three-yard run with 13:46 left. Flati, Demeri and Guida all added touchdowns later in the quarter.
Pfeuffer's 77-yard touchdown pass to Fraser with 6:46 left in the first quarter opened Grove City's scoring.
Geneva finished with 250 total yards on 73 offensive plays. Quarterback Brutus Ogilvie completed 10 of 18 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Logan Kent led Geneva with 64 rushing yards on seven carries. Grove City held a 21-16 edge in first downs.
Although both teams are members of the Presidents' Athletic Conference, Saturday's game does not count in the conference standings due to the eight-game unbalanced schedule being used for the 2022 season. The Wolverines will open conference play next Saturday at Carnegie Mellon (2-0). Kickoff will be 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh.
