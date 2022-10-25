GROVE CITY — The Grove City College volleyball team pulled out a 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-5 victory Tuesday night over visiting Westminster in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at the Grove City College Arena.
Grove City (16-9, 6-2 PAC) took control of the decisive fifth set by scoring the first six points. Sophomore Kennedy Kerr served all of her match-high four aces in that 6-0 run.
Kerr also finished with a season-high 28 assists while freshman setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh added 20 assists, along with a pair of aces.
Senior Faith Keating paced Grove City’s balanced offensive attack with a dozen kills while junior Anna DeGraaf posted 11 kills.
Junior Eloise Augustine and senior Robyn Collier each tallied eight kills and freshman Bella Costa chalked up seven kills.
DeGraaf led Grove City’s defensive efforts with five blocks. Collier delivered four blocks while Keating and sophomore Audrey Donnelly each added two blocks.
Junior libero Gabby Lucas recorded a career-high 35 digs while junior Grace Kim set a career high with 31 digs. Keating contributed 25 digs while Kerr had 14 digs and Wirebaugh netted 10 digs.
Keating moved into sixth place on Grove City’s career list with 1,508 digs. She is the sixth player in program history to achieve 1,500 digs.
The win clinched Grove City’s spot in next week’s six-team conference tournament. Allegheny and Thiel currently lead the league at 7-1 while Grove City and Saint Vincent College both own 6-2 loop records.
Grove City will host Allegheny at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Grove City College Arena.
