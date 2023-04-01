GROVE CITY - The Grove City College women's lacrosse team bolted to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter Saturday afternoon on the way to a weather-shortened 15-7 victory over Westminster in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at Don Lyle Field. Game officials called Saturday's clash with 14:12 remaining due to high winds and lightning.
Senior midfielder Madison Nazigian tied Grove City's single-game record by firing in seven goals in Saturday's win. Sophomore attack Abby Roetering pumped in three goals for the Wolverines while senior midfielder Meredith Basham and sophomore midfielder Mara Polczynski each scored twice.
Sophomore defender Sarah Jackson added a goal for the Wolverines, who improved to 2-0 in the conference with Saturday's victory.
Westminster briefly held a 2-1 lead in the first quarter but Grove City scored six goals in five-minute span to take control. Nazigian tied the game with 5:07 left in the quarter after she scored off an assist from junior attack Madeline Dunda. Nineteen seconds later, Nazigian scored an unassisted goal to give Grove City the lead.
Polczynski and Basham followed with unassisted goals that extended the lead to 5-2. Nazigian scored her third goal of the quarter with 1:34 left after receiving an assist from sophomore attack Meah Groves.
Nazigian then assisted Roetering's goal with 19 seconds left in the opening quarter. The lead grew to 8-2 early in the second quarter as Groves assisted Roetering's goal at 13:52.
Groves finished with a career-high four assists. That also ties Grove City's single-game record. Nazigian added two assists, giving her a career-high nine points. The nine points tie Grove City's single-game record.
Polczynski and freshman attack Grace Forry also recorded assists for the Wolverines.
Nazigian recorded six draw controls and caused five turnovers. Roetering caused three turnovers while Polczynski caused two turnovers. Basham, Nazigian and Roetering all collected five ground balls for Grove City.
Grove City finished the game with 18 turnovers while Westminster turned over possession 22 times. Grove City outshot the Titans, 28-22.
Sophomore Elyse Kiggins earned the win in goal after playing 30 minutes. Freshman Mia Gallagher played the final 15:48.
Nazigian set Grove City's single-game scoring record with seven goals March 24, 2022 against Saint Vincent. Brooke Stoltzfus set Grove City's single-game records for points (9) and assists (4) April 26, 2022 against Westminster.
Winners of three straight, the Wolverines will visit Franciscan in conference action Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Note: This will be updated as colleges send press releases to The Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.