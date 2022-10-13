GROVE CITY — Expectations and the overall team experience level are both quite high for the Grove City College women’s swimming and diving team as the Wolverines prepare for the 2022-23 campaign.
Grove City returns 14 All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honorees from last season, a year in which the Wolverines won their third straight conference title.
Fourteenth-year head coach Dave Fritz will rely on those talented veterans and a talented crew of newcomers this winter as Grove City pursues its 14th conference title in the last 15 years.
Four members of Grove City’s senior class earned First Team All-PAC recognition last winter and will help lead the Wolverines this winter.
Senior Rachael Wallace earned the conference’s MVP award as a sophomore and then swept the butterfly events at the 2022 conference championships.
She provisionally qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships last year in the butterfly and will be one of the conference’s top returners.
Senior Sarah Gann captured the conference title in the 500 in 2022 and will be one of the top freestyle performers again in the league this winter.
Senior Rachel Ledford will help lead Grove City in the backstroke and individual medley. She is the defending conference champion in the 400 IM is one of the conference’s top returning backstrokers.
Senior Rachel Grubbs joins Ledford in the backstroke and individual medley. Both Grubbs and Ledford are ranked in Grove City’s all-time top 10 in both the 100 and 200 backstroke.
Seniors Sylvia Klein and Madi Tipple also return for their fourth season at Grove City. Klein will help lead the distance corps while Tipple bolsters the Wolverines in the sprints.
Senior sprinter Reese Trauger also returns in the sprints after missing the 2021-22 season. She earned First Team All-PAC recognition as a sophomore.
The Wolverines also welcome back senior backstroker Rachel Shoemaker after a one-year hiatus.
A trio of All-PAC honorees will help lead Grove City’s junior class this winter. Sprinter Liz Hasse has earned First Team All-PAC recognition in each of her first two seasons.
She is the defending conference champion in the 100 and 200 freestyle and will again be one of the league’s top sprinters. Hasse earned the conference’s Newcomer of the Year award in 2021.
Junior Hannah Millar will help lead Grove City in the breaststroke after capturing conference runner-up in the 100 and 200 breaststroke last winter. Like Hasse, Millar is a two-time First Team All-PAC honoree.
Two-time All-PAC Second Team selection Emma Otten returns for her third season in the butterfly and backstroke.
Third-year performers Katie Goodwill and Tabi Shepson (Grove City) are also back for the Wolverines. Goodwill specializes in the backstroke and freestyle while Shepson will compete in the IM and backstroke events.
In 2021-22, the Wolverines benefited from immediate contributions made by several members of the rookie class. Now sophomores, those athletes will look to have an even greater influence this season.
Diver Kamryn Kerr placed third in the conference championships as a freshman and landed on the conference’s First Team. She is one of the conference’s top returning divers and will look to qualify for the NCAA Regional Championships this season.
Versatile sophomore Sarah Kuchma earned First Team All-PAC recognition last year and will likely be one of the Wolverines’ top entries in the freestyle and individual medley again.
Five classmates earned Second Team All-PAC recognition last year and look to make further contributions this season. Sophomore Allison Dieter returns in the individual medley while sophomore Olivia Getek is back in the butterfly.
Distance swimmers Isabelle Koistinen and Emma Plank are also back after earning All-PAC last season. Plank finished as the conference runner-up in the 1650.
Grove City also returns sophomore Mikaela Jenkins, who finished as the conference runner-up in the 200 butterfly last season. Jenkins earned two gold medals at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, prevailing in the 100-meter butterfly and on the winning 400-meter medley relay.
Sophomores Alex Frank, Rena Mainetti and Mikayla Zablocki are all back and will look to break into the lineup on a full-time basis this season.
Frank returns in the freestyle events while Mainetti and Zablocki will boost Grove City in the breaststroke.
Fritz expects a number of newcomers to also compete for spots in the lineup this season.
Grove City opens the 2022-23 season Saturday at the Clarion University Fall Classic. The conference, home and dual meet schedules all start Saturday, Oct. 22, when Grove City hosts Allegheny at 1 p.m. in James E. Longnecker Pool.
Grove City will host the conference championships Feb. 15-18, 2023.
MEN
GROVE CITY — The Grove City College men’s swimming and diving roster will feature plenty of new names in 2022-23 as 13 newcomers join eight holdovers this season.
While Grove City’s veteran nucleus may be somewhat small, it is a decorated and talented group as six of those men earned All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference recognition last year.
That group will help lead the way as the Wolverines pursue their fifth straight conference title under 21st-year head coach Dave Fritz.
Fourth-year performers Andy Beichner, Marc Dieter, Elias Griffin and Mac Hancock comprise this year’s senior class.
Beichner is one of Grove City’s most experienced performers in the breaststroke and individual medley. He will look to secure a full-time lineup spot this season.
Dieter, Griffin and Hancock all earned First Team All-PAC honors in 2022. The versatile Dieter earned runner-up in both individual medley races at last year’s conference championships. He will also be counted on in the backstroke.
Griffin owns Grove City’s record in the 100 breaststroke and ranks second all-time in the 200 breaststroke at the College. He is a three-time First Team All-PAC honoree and is the defending conference champion in both breaststroke events.
Hancock returns as one of the conference’s top sprinters and breaststrokers. He is the defending conference kingpin in the 50 free and finished second to Griffin in the 100 breaststroke. A three-time First Team All-PAC honoree, Hancock ranks second all-time at Grove City in the 100 breaststroke.
Juniors Logan Guise and Titus Richardson have helped Grove City to the conference title in each of their first two seasons. Both men are competing for spots in the lineup this year.
Sophomores Victor Schultz and Jacob Vannoy capped their freshman seasons by earning Second Team All-PAC.
Schultz will contribute in the breaststroke while Vannoy returns in the butterfly and backstroke.
Fritz expects several freshmen to make immediate contributions, supplementing the veterans.
Grove City opens the 2022-23 season Saturday at the Clarion University Fall Classic. The conference, home and dual meet schedules all start Saturday, Oct. 22, when Grove City hosts Allegheny at 1 p.m. in James E. Longnecker Pool.
Grove City will host the conference championships Feb. 15-18, 2023.
