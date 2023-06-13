GROVE CITY — Nine home matches and four tournaments are among the highlights of the Grove City College volleyball team’s 2023 schedule.
This will be the 50th anniversary season of the Grove City volleyball program, which began intercollegiate varsity play in 1973.
Fifth-year head coach Leo Sayles has assembled another challenging slate for the Wolverines, who look to continue their ascent in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
The 2023 season begins Labor Day Weekend with a series of matches Sept. 1-2 against a number of Great Lakes region powers in Sandusky, Ohio, at Cedar Point.
The home schedule opens Tuesday, Sept. 5 as Grove City hosts conference foe Chatham in a non-league match in the historic Grove City College Arena. The next night, the Wolverines welcome local foes Allegheny and Thiel to the Arena for a non-conference tri-match.
Grove City’s busy first week of the regular season concludes Sept. 8-9 as the Wolverines head to Erie to compete in the Penn State Behrend Invitational.
Grove City treks further along Interstate 90 the following weekend with a trip to Rochester, N.Y., for a tournament co-hosted by Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.) and St. John Fisher.
The Wolverines will host another local rival, Westminster, for a non-conference match Tuesday, Sept. 19. Grove City will conclude its regular season tournament schedule Sept. 22-23 by heading to Terre Haute, Ind., for the Rose-Hulman Invitational.
Grove City visits Geneva the following Saturday, Sept. 30 to round out the non-conference schedule. That match will be the Wolverines’ final tuneup for the 10-match, single round-robin conference schedule.
The 10-match conference card begins Wednesday, Oct. 4, as Grove City hosts Waynesburg. Two nights later, the Wolverines head to Allegheny for a Friday night league tussle in Meadville.
A three-match week awaits Grove City the following week, starting with an Oct. 10 match at Westminster. Two nights later, Grove City welcomes Washington & Jefferson to the Arena for a 7 p.m. start.
Grove City will host the first of its two Saturday afternoon matches Oct. 14 when conference foe Franciscan visits.
The Wolverines will play only once the following week, thanks to the conference’s open date Saturday, Oct. 21. Before that free Saturday, however, Grove City will conference foe Saint Vincent Oct. 18.
The home schedule resumes Wednesday, Oct. 25 as Grove City hosts defending conference champion Bethany. Bethany edged the Wolverines in last year’s conference tournament semifinals, 3-2.
The Wolverines conclude the conference road schedule with an Oct. 28 match at Chatham and a Nov. 1 showdown in Greenville against Thiel.
The regular season concludes Saturday, Nov. 4 against visiting Geneva. The six-team conference tournament will be held the following week.
Sayles and assistant coach Brett Heckathorn will welcome the team to campus for preseason camp in mid-August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.