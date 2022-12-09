GROVE CITY — Two Grove City College football players earned D3football.com All-Region recognition Wednesday afternoon in honor of their respective performances during the 2022 season.
Junior wide receiver Scott Fraser earned First Team All-Region 2 honors while senior guard Vinny LePre captured Third Team All-Region.
Fraser led the Presidents’ Athletic Conference with 70 receptions, 1,145 yards and 10 touchdown catches in 2022. He had five 100-yard performances this season, including a career-best 209 receiving yards on 10 catches September 17 at Carnegie Mellon.
A First Team All-PAC selection, Fraser became the third Grove City player to gain 1,000 or more receiving yards in one season. He ranks fourth on Grove City’s single-season yardage list and his 70 catches also rank fourth on Grove City’s single-season list.
Fraser now ranks fourth at Grove City with 1,958 career receiving yards. His 132 career catches are No. 5 all-time at Grove City.
LePre earned All-Region honors for the second straight season after anchoring Grove City’s offensive line. His efforts helped Grove City lead the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in scoring offense (39.5), total offense (441.1), rushing offense (235.9) and total first downs (277) this season. Grove City running backs averaged 5.0 yards per carry this season while running behind the LePre-led line.
LePre joined Fraser on the conference’s First Team, as voted on by the league’s head football coaches. He is a three-time First Team All-PAC selection.
Grove City went 8-3 this season, capping the season with a 31-14 victory November 19 over FDU-Florham in the Eastern College Athletic Conference James Lynah Bowl.
NCAA Division III realigned Division III football into six regions in 2021. Region 2 includes the Centennial Conference, Empire 8, Liberty League, New Jersey Athletic Conference and the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
