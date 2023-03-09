DAVENPORT, Fla. — Grove City College junior pitcher Nick Guidas (Pine-Richland High) fired a nine-inning perfect game Thursday morning to help lead the Wolverines to a 6-0 win over Illinois College in non-conference action at Northeast Regional Park.
The 6-foot-2 southpaw struck out a career-high 14 men and needed only 105 pitches to retire all 27 batters. He struck out eight of the last nine batters, striking out the side in both the seventh and ninth innings. Guidas threw 76 strikes and only 29 balls. Only two balls put in play against Guidas left the infield and a pair of fly outs to freshman center fielder Nick Sampson.
It is the first perfect game for Grove City since current senior Tate Ostrowski retired all 21 Bethany hitters April 23, 2021 in an 8-0, seven-inning victory. Four years ago, Lake Pry struck out 13 men in a mercy rule-shortened eight-inning no-hitter in Florida against Penn State New Kensington.
Thursday, Grove City (8-3) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when sophomore second baseman Luke Vittone singled in sophomore third baseman Shane Cato. The lead grew to 3-0 in the sixth inning when Cato’s two-run single brought home sophomore DH Josh Minnich and senior catcher C.J. Saylor.
The Wolverines broke open the game with three more runs in the eighth inning. Minnich scored on Vittone’s bases-loaded walk. Sampson then roped a two-run double that scored junior shortstop Lucca Baccari and freshman right fielder Andrew Seest.
Minnich also doubled for the Wolverines. Vittone reached base in all four of his plate appearances with a single and three walks.
Grove City (8-3 overall) is now 6-0 on its Florida trip. The Wolverines will face Mount Union at 1 p.m. Friday.
• Softball — The Grove City College softball team went 1-1 in Thursday action at the Gene Cusic Classic as the Wolverines continued their five-day, 10-game Spring Break trip in Fort Myers, Fla.
Grove City opened the day by rallying from a 6-0 deficit to top Potsdam State in eight innings, 8-7. Swarthmore topped Grove City in Thursday’s second game, 8-2.
Grove City trailed 7-6 in the bottom of the eighth with two outs against Potsdam. Junior catcher Lauren Harris tied the game, however, as her single to right field scored senior first baseman Janessa Dawson.
Sophomore DP Rachel Zona then gave Grove City the win by singling in junior third baseman Emily Smyth.
Smyth led Grove City’s 11-hit attack by going 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles. Her fifth-inning double scored Dawson as Grove City began its comeback from a six-run hole. Later in the inning, Harris and freshman Kristin Tesch both knocked in runs with groundouts. Sophomore second baseman Maci Linhart and sophomore pinch runner Ella Krarup (Wilmington High) scored on those respective plays.
The Wolverines trimmed the lead to 6-4 in the sixth inning when senior shortstop Lexi Buck scored on a wild pitch. In the seventh, Buck drove in Harris with a sacrifice fly. Junior left fielder Lauren McNeil scored the tying run on an error.
Junior pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino earned the win by pitching 4 1/3 innings of relief. She allowed two earned runs while striking out four. Sophomore Brooke Brodie permitted four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. She fanned three batters.
Dawson went 2 for 4 with a run batted in against Swarthmore. Her fifth-inning single opened Grove City’s scoring as senior right fielder Clare Moran came home on Dawson’s hit. Smyth singled in freshman center fielder Noel Anthony in the seventh inning, closing the scoring.
Freshman pitcher Miranda Metro (Sharon High) allowed four unearned runs in three innings. She struck out one and took the setback. Dawson threw the final three innings in relief, yielding a pair of earned runs.
Grove City concludes its trip Friday with a pair of games. Grove City faces John Carroll at 9 a.m., then meets Alverno at 11 a.m.
• Men’s Tennis — Grove City College concluded its three-match Spring Break trip to Texas by earning a 6-3 victory Tuesday at Texas Lutheran in non-conference action.
The trip began last Saturday with a 7-2 setback at St. Thomas (Texas). GCC also visited Division I Prairie View A&M for an exhibition match Monday, with the hosts picking up a 5-2 win.
Senior Ryne Talko earned two wins against Texas Lutheran, picking up a 6-1, 6-1 win at first singles and teaming with junior Josiah Newton for an 8-6 triumph at first doubles. Grove City won two of the three doubles matches and then clinched the team win by taking four of the six singles bouts.
The Newton-Talko combination earned an 8-4 win at second doubles in the opener at St. Thomas. Freshman Benjamin Jones added a win at second singles Saturday.
Jones and classmate Isaac DeMan both picked up singles wins at Prairie View. Jones earned a three-set win at No. 2 singles while DeMan did not drop a game in a sixth singles victory.
Grove City (4-2) continues its spring trip Friday with a match at NAIA member Lourdes (Ohio) at 1 p.m. in Sylvania, Ohio.
THIEL
• Softball — The Thiel College softball team went 1-1 Wednesday during play in the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The Tomcats defeated the Eastern Nazarene Lions 10-9 in eight innings during their first game of the day.
Thiel trailed Eastern Nazarene 6-2 after four innings but cut the lead down to a run (6-5) after plating three runs in the fifth, two of which scored on a 2-RBI single by Dani Ficeti (Jamestown High).
Thiel scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh only to see the Lions take the lead (9-8) in the top of the eighth. Ficeti knocked in the game-tying run in the bottom of the eighth on a single to right field while Haylee Dyne scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly to left field.
Ficeti went 3-for-5 with four RBIs while Julianna Sloan went 2-for-4 with a 2-run homer in the sixth. Kylie Heid went 2-for-4 with a triple. Kylee Yothers, Abby Rottman and Kayla Roddy each recorded two hits.
Roddy earned her second win of the season. She allowed seven earned runs on 16 hits. Roddy struck out six batters without allowing a walk.
Alexys Giddings took the loss in 2 2/3 innings of relief work. Bailey Olaveson went 5-for-5 for the Lions with two RBIs and a double.
Thiel fell to the DeSales Bulldogs 17-5 in the second game.
Yothers went 2-for-3 and drove in a run against the Bulldogs. Ficeti singled and tallied two RBIs. Melina Bufalini and Amber Wilkes each recorded one double.
Rachel Lowry struck out eight batters for the Bulldogs.
• Baseball — Thiel lost a non-conference game to Monmouth, 3-1, on Thursday in Fort Pierce, Fla. Both starting pitchers pitched eight innings, giving up a total of four runs.
Monmouth took the lead in the fifth inning, before adding two runs in the seventh to take a 3-0 lead. The Tomcats answered in the bottom of the seventh when Nick Guarnieri drove in Nick Jacobs to cut the Monmouth lead to 3-1. But the deficit would be too much to overcome.
The Tomcats were led by Seth Johnson, who went 2-for-4, and Chase Morrison, who went 2-for-3. Guarnieri went 1-for-4 and recorded Thiel’s only RBI.
Travis Harvey got the start on the mound for the Tomcats. Harvey through 8.0 innings allowed six hits and three runs, only one of which was earned. He also struck out four. Nate Lucas pitched the other 1.0 inning.
Monmouth was led by Nate Melvin, who recorded the only RBI of the day.
Addison Fletcher went 8.0 innings, striking out eight and only allowing one run to earn the win.
The Tomcats play Elizabethtown in a non-conference game on Friday. The game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
• Women’s Golf — The Tomcats finished third at the PCT Spring Break Challenge in Pinehurst, N.C., on Wednesday. Thiel finished third with a score of 735. Catholic University won the team title with a score of 681.
Taylor Susany led Thiel with a score of 182 (87-95) to place 10th. Alaina Harpst (Greenville High) (88-96-184) and Rebekah Ladaika (88-96-184) tied for 12th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.