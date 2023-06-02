GROVE CITY — Grove City College pitcher Tate Ostrowski earned American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Division III All-America honors Thursday night, as announced at the Division III World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The ABCA recognized Ostrowski, a recent graduate, as a Fourth Team All-American. He is the first Grove City baseball player to earn All-America in multiple seasons. Ostrowski earned Second Team ABCA All-America honors in 2022.
The right-hander won a career-high nine games this year and led the Presidents’ Athletic Conference with 105 strikeouts. Ostrowski (9-1) posted a 3.20 earned run average while allowing only 64 hits in 81 2/3 innings. He held opposing hitters to a .215 average.
Ostrowski had six starts with 10 or more strikeouts and fanned 58 batters in 42 innings during conference play. His 105 strikeouts this year are a program record, as are his 288 career strikeouts.
Ostrowski concluded his career with a 26-4 record. His .867 winning percentage ranks first in program history while his 26 wins are second-most in program annals.
Ostrowski earned First Team All-PAC honors this year, as well as All-Region VII recognition from the ABCA and D3baseball.com
The Wolverines won a program-record 30 games this year, finishing 30-11 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.