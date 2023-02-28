EDINBORO — Grove City is playing with house money.
With four juniors and a sophomore in their starting line-up, the Region 5 champion Eagles advanced to the District 10 Class 4A championship game a little ahead of schedule with a 57-43 win over third-seeded Harbor Creek Tuesday night at PennWest Edinboro University’s McComb Fieldhouse.
“I could see how people could say that,” Grove City junior Brett Loughry said. “This group, we’ve played together since we were in fourth or fifth grade. (Nathan) Greer always played up. (Paul) Gubba always played up, so we’ve always had those guys with us up through seventh grade. Jimmy (Irani) didn’t play last year, but he’s been the piece we needed to make a push for a D10 title.”
Friday night at a site and time to be determined, second-seeded Grove City (15-9) will draw fourth-seeded Hickory — a 51-44 winner over Warren.
“We’re going to enjoy this feeling right now and go watch (the Hickory-Warren) game,” Grove City coach Chris Kwolek said. “After that, we’re going to let the chips fall where they may and get ready for practice (today).”
The Eagles are making their first appearance in the D10 Finals since the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season and are seeking to capture the program’s first district title since the Josh Morgan-led 1998-99 team.
“I think it’s a pretty big deal,” Loughry said. “We haven’t won one since 19-something, so it’d be pretty cool to win it as juniors if we can beat Hickory and have a chance to go back-to-back (next year). That’d be a big accomplishment. Everybody is so excited. We were going crazy in the locker room (after the game).”
Back at PennWest Edinboro Tuesday night, Grove City erased a halftime deficit with a nearly flawless final 16 minutes, knocking down 13-of-18 field goals.
“The game plan was to get them out of the zone,” Kwolek said. “We wanted to get them out of it, because they were stymieing us with it. We figured if we could get them out of it and get them to play us in the man it was to our advantage. And it was!”
Down 24-18 at the half, the Eagles opened the third quarter on a 12-0 run – with 10 courtesy of Loughry.
“That was big,” Loughry said. “I hit a big three and we got a couple of steals early off an inbounds and just like that we go from down 6 to up 4. We were able to hold the ball and make them guard a little bit more. We were able to keep hitting shots.
“Jimmy finds me so many times. I swear more than half my three’s are off assists from him. He’s such a great passer.
“I was definitely frustrated (in the first half), because those are shots I should make. I shouldn’t be missing that many wide open three’s. I definitely felt better (in the second half). I’m not the biggest steal and get a layup guy – that’s Greer and Gav – but when I get a few, I felt like I was on a roll because those are points I usually don’t score.”
In the middle of the Grove City run and the Eagles clinging to a 25-24 lead, Kwolek elected to have Irani hold the ball for nearly 3 minutes until the Huskies begrudgingly scrapped their 2-3 zone.
“That was the right time to do it, because we wanted to stay composed,” Kwolek said. “Our guys like to fire and go on all cylinders, but I figured it was the right time to look within ourselves and to the clock while milking the clock a little bit to make them come out and guard us so we could stick to our game plan.”
After a Brady Rzodkiewicz three-pointer to open the fourth pulled the Huskies to within 34-31, the Grovers went on a 8-0 run to open a 42-31 lead and eventually extend their lead to as many as 15 (48-33).
But Grove City’s season-long free throw struggles resurfaced down the stretch of the fourth quarter – the Eagles made 7-of-16 at one point – to give Harbor Creek some life. The Huskies were able to whittle the lead down to 50-41 but would get no closer.
“That’s not something you can control,” Kwolek said of the free-throw struggles. “You just have to get to the line, take a breath and go through your routine and believe in yourself while you’re at the charity stripe.”
Grove City forced 7 first-quarter turnovers but could only manage a 12-9 lead after the first quarter thanks in large part to a 5 for 14 shooting effort against a Huskie defense featuring twin towers 6-foot-5 Nick Krahe and 6-foot-6 Braylen Wilson inside.
The Eagles’ struggles against the Harbor Creek defense intensified in the second quarter, allowing the Huskies to close the half on a 10-0 run and take a 24-18 cushion into the half.
“I think some of that was adrenaline,” Kwolek said. “We knew the shots were going to be there. Sometimes when you shoot it quick, your fundamentals aren’t going to be there. I thought we did a little bit of that in the first half.
“When you shoot good, you look good and we certainly didn’t look too good in the first half.”
For the game, Grove City – who had just 5 turnovers and made 20-of-42 from the field – forced the Huskies into 19 turnovers and 15-of-43 shooting.
“Those guys (Krahe and Wilson) are beasts inside,” Loughry said. “Their point guard is good. Coach put me on (5-foot-5 point guard JT Delsandro) to use my length to contain him and force him to pass out of it.
“They had a ton of turnovers. Plus Kam (Martin) and Greer inside, wow. They’re not all that big, but (Krahe and Wilson) had them by like 10 inches combined. Kam plays like he’s 6-8 and Greer plays like he’s 7-5 sometimes. Greer is just so athletic and he hustles and hustles and Kam takes so many charges. He’s leading our team in charges (taken) by like six. When you need someone behind you, you want Kam back there.”
Loughry led Grove City with 25 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist, while Nathan Greer finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists. Gavin Lutz tacked on 7 points, 7 steals, 6 assists and 3 rebounds.
“Just a gutty performance from the guys tonight,” Kwolek said. “Kam Martin was an animal inside with how he guarded the big guy. Compare that with Nathan’s help side defense on their bigs.
“We took the game plan and really executed it on the floor tonight. That’s what I’m most happy with tonight. When you as coaches work your tail off and you really prepare and the boys execute that, that’s the best feeling you can have as a coach.”
Notes: The win guarantees Grove City a spot in the PIAA tournament as 1-of-2 D10 representatives. … Huskies coach Ryan Smock was ejected for arguing a moving screen on Nick Krahe with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter. … Rzodkiewicz led the Huskies (12-12) with 17 points, while Krahe tacked on 13 points and 8 rebounds. Braylen Wilson had 12 rebounds and a block. … Harbor Creek outrebounded Grove City 36-24. … The Eagles improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the District 10 tourney against the Huskies over the past 10 years.
Also Tuesday:
• Hickory 51, Warren 44 — At PennWest Edinboro, coach Chris Mele’s 4th-seeded Hornets (15-8) ousted the No. 1 seeded Warren Dragons (16-8) on Tuesday night to advance to the District 10 championship game against Grove City.
Hickory led 28-20 at the break. Warren cut the lead to 41-39 after three quarters of play, but the Hornets outscored the Dragons 10-5 over the final eight minutes to capture the impressive win.
Rylan Dye and Aidan Enoch both scored 16 points to lead the way for Hickory. Dye also had three rebounds and two assists and Enoch collected four boards and three steals.
Also for the Hornets, Devin Daniels added seven points and three rebounds, Ben Swanson had six points, and Tyson Djakovich grabbed three rebounds.
Brady Berdine led Warren with 13 points, Owen Becker scored 11, and Parks Ordiway drained two treys for six points.
Hickory has won six straight games. The Hornets beat Gen. McLane (61-54) in the semifinals while Warren needed triple-overtime to defeat Slippery Rock (88-83).
OHSAA DIV. III
Canton Regional/Warren District
Semifinals
• South Range 45, Brookfield 44 — At Warren G. Harding High School, the season came to an end for the Warriors (18-6) with a tough one-point loss to the Raiders (15-9).
Brookfield was the No. 9 seed in the district tourney while the Raiders were seeded 11th.
Coach Shawn Hammond’s Warriors led 27-24 after three quarters of play, but South Range outscored Brookfield 21-17 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.
Ayden Leon (14 points), Dylan Turvey (13), and Luke Rohan (10) scored in double digits for the Raiders.
For Brookfield, which beat Ravenna Southeast (62-48) in the sectional finals last week, Isaiah Jones had 18 points and eight rebounds, Donovan Pawlowski bucketed 18, and Matteo Fortuna added six points, five assists, and three steals.
Brookfield’s seniors are Pawlowski, Jones, Carter Creed, and AJ Bartolin. Pawlowski wraps up his basketball career with 1,186 career points.
South Range will play top-seeded Cleveland Heights-Lutheran East in Friday’s Warren District championship game. Lutheran East routed No. 14 Columbiana, 100-42, on Monday.
––––––
BOYS BASKETBALL
D-10 CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
HARBOR CREEK 9 15 4 15 43
GROVE CITY 12 6 16 23 57
HARBOR CREEK — D. Chwatek 1-1-2-3, Delsandro 1-2-2-4, Rzodkiewicz 6-0-0-17, T. Chwatek 1-0-0-2, Wilson 2-0-0-4, Krahe 3-7-9-13. 3-pt. goals: Rzodkiewicz 5. Totals: 14-10-13-43.
GROVE CITY — Irani 2-1-3-5, Greer 7-2-5-16, Gubba 0-0-0-0, Loughry 8-6-8-25, Lutz 3-0-0-7, Martin 0-4-4-4. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 3, Lutz 1. Totals: 20-13-20-57.
––––––
HICKORY 15 13 13 10 51
WARREN 12 8 19 5 44
HICKORY – Dye 5-5-5-16, Robich 2-0-0-4, Enoch 6-2-3-16, Daniels 3-0-0-7, Swanson 3-0-0-6, Djakovich 0-0-0-0, Bean 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Enoch 2, Dye 1, Daniels 1. Totals: 20-7-8-51.
WARREN – Ordiway 2-0-0-6, Berdine 5-1-4-13, Nyquist 2-1-2-5, Beck 5-1-1-11, Barnes 2-1-1-5, Hoffman 1-2-2-4. 3-pt. goals: Ordiway 2, Berdine 2. Totals: 17-6-10-44.
––––––
OHSAA DIV. III PLAYOFFS
Canton Regional/Warren District Semifinals
SOUTH RANGE 7 8 9 21 45
BROOKFIELD 7 10 10 17 44
SOUTH RANGE – Lewis 0-1-2-1, Turvey 4-5-7-13, Rohan 3-1-3-10, Leon 4-6-6-14, Crumbacher 0-0-0-0, Moore 3-0-0-7. 3-pt. goals: Rohan 3, Moore 1. Totals: 14-13-18-45.
BROOKFIELD – Fortuna 3-0-0-6, Jones 7-4-4-18, Hoffman 0-0-0-0, Pawlowski 6-2-4-18, Bartolin 1-0-1-2. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 4. Totals: 17-6-9-44.
