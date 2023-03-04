SLIPPERY ROCK — Grove City is going to party like it’s 1999!
The Eagles boys’ basketball team won its first District 10 Championship since 1999 and its fifth overall with a 47-40 win over Region 5 rival Hickory in the Class 4A Finals Friday night at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.
“I knew that line was going to come out eventually,” Grove City coach Chris Kwolek said. “Good news and bad news. The good news is I know what 1999 feels like and the bad news is (the Eagles players) have no clue what 1999 feels like.”
“It’s really important that we were able to do this with a lineup full of underclassmen, because now, we’re going to have a target on our back.”
With the win, Grove City (16-9) will host a state playoff game for the first time in school history when WPIAL fifth seed Hampton travels to The Nest on March 10 at a time to be determined.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Kwolek said. “That’s the first time it’s ever happened. We’re super proud to be able to do that. We’re going to enjoy this one tonight and get back to work on Monday.”
Meanwhile, Hickory (15-9) still advances to the PIAA Tournament and will travel to the WPIAL runner-up North Catholic — who was beaten by Lincoln Park 78-68 last night — on March 10 at a time to be determined.
“We are excited to beat Hickory for a third time this season, because of the rivalry these two teams truly have,” Kwolek said. “We have a great amount of respect for the coaching staff Hickory has and the players they put out on the floor.”
Back at Slippery Rock University, Grove City — which never held a lead of more than 11 points — led from Nathan Greer’s game-opening bucket to the final horn but could never pull away from the resilient ‘Stingers.
“We couldn’t put them away ... we couldn’t extend the lead,” Kwolek said.
With Morrow Field House’s bleachers filled to the brim, the two Mercer County clubs spent the first quarter feeling each other out with the Eagles making just 2-of-10 shots to take a 7-3 lead over the Hornets — who knocked down just 1-of-9 field goals — after eight minutes of action.
Greer scored all seven first-quarter points for Grove City with Devin Daniels’ and-one accounting for Hickory’s only points.
“It was a 3-2 zone,” Kwolek said. “We knew they were going to come out with something like that. We’ve seen it before. In the past two games, we were able to jump out to a pretty good lead, so we knew they were going to try something different.”
After Grove City was able to take a 16-13 lead into the break, the Eagles opened the second half with an 8-1 run to open up a pair of 10-point leads midway through the third quarter (24-14, 26-16) and carried a 29-23 lead into the final period.
“We were able to make some shots,” Kwolek said. “Brett made some shots. Gavin got to the basket. Nate got to the basket.”
Hickory was able to pull within 30-26 early in the fourth quarter, but Grove City countered with a 10-4 run to open a 40-30 lead with just over two minutes to play.
All that was left for the Eagles was to make their free throws, which proved to be a more difficult task than expected.
Grove City’s season-long free throw issues resurfaced down the stretch with a seven for 15 effort from the free-throw line over the closing minute-plus, allowing Hickory to pull within 5 on a pair of occasions.
“We don’t shoot the free-throw ball very well,” Kwolek said. “Until we can consistently shoot free throws and make 75, 80 percent from the free-throw line, we’re going to be in a lot of games and not be able to close them out.”
The Eagles defense rose to the occasion Friday night, limiting Hickory’s Tyson Djakovich and Aidan Enoch — who entered the game combining for 21.3 points a game — to just 17 points with all 10 of Enoch’ points coming in the fourth quarter with the Hornets in full desperation mode.
As a team, the Hornets managed just a 33-percent clip from the field (13-of-39) against the Eagles Friday night.
“That’s our staple point,” Kwolek said. “A lot of teams may work on individual shooting and skill work (in practice). We work on individual defense every single day. The part of that is it buys into five. You have to have the horses to do that and we do in Jimmy Irani, Kam Martin, Paul Gubba, Bretty Loughry, Nathan Greer and Gavin Lutz. The way they dig in and defend is something special to watch.
“We set our matchups based on what we feel is the best matchup against them. It may not be the same guys we would use to guard an Oil City or a Franklin, but against Hickory, I thought we matched up pretty well against them.”
Grove City was led by Greer’s 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal, Loughry’s 14 points and six rebounds and Gavin Lutz’ 10 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block.
Notes: The Eagles held a slim 31-27 edge on the glass and committed just six turnovers to Hickory’s 10. ... Rylan Dye scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half and Enoch lent 10 points, while Djakovich led the Hornets with seven rebounds. Ben Swanson pulled down six boards. ... Grove City made 17-of-40 shots from the field. ... Irani handed out five assists. ... Grove City swept the regular-season series (39-36, 50-35) and now have won 10-of-11 games.
––––––
D-10 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
GROVE CITY 7 9 13 18 47
HICKORY 3 10 10 17 40
GROVE CITY — Irani 0-0-2-0, Greer 7-7-10-21, Gubba 0-0-0-0, Loughry 5-4-4-14, Lutz 4-0-0-10, Martin 1-0-4-2. 3-pt. goals: Lutz 2. Totals: 17-11-20-47.
HICKORY — Dye 5-2-2-14, Robich 0-0-0-0, Enoch 3-4-4-10, Daniels 1-1-1-3, Swanson 1-1-1-3, Miller 0-0-0-0, Djakovich 2-2-2-7, Bean 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Dye 2, Djakovich 1. Totals: 13-11-12-40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.