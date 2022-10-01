GROVE CITY - The Grove City College football team forced three turnovers Saturday afternoon while senior running back Clayton Parrish (West Middlesex High) ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns to help lift the Wolverines to a 14-13 Homecoming victory over Presidents' Athletic Conference co-leader Case Western Reserve (3-2, 2-1 PAC) at Robert E. Thorn Field.
Two of the three forced turnovers came in the fourth quarter as Grove City snuffed out two Spartan drives.
Case Western Reserve drove to the Grove City 16 with six minutes remaining but senior linebacker Curtis Freyermuth intercepted a pass at the 5 and returned it 37 yards to the 42.
The Wolverines then burned up the final 5:28 of the game with an 11-play drive. Sophomore quarterback Logan Pfeuffer kept the drive going with a one-yard sneak on fourth down at the CWRU 22. Parrish sealed the win with an 18-yard sprint to the 3 with 1:46 left. Parrish voluntarily went down to the ground instead of scoring his third touchdown of the afternoon.
Senior linebacker Ryan Fleming produced the first takeaway of the quarter when he stripped quarterback Drew Saxton on a sack at midfield. Fleming then recovered the fumble at the Case Western Reserve 48.
Grove City opened the game with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that used 6:02. Parrish slammed in from the 2. Senior kicker Nick Morrow drilled the first of his two pivotal extra points.
Case Western Reserve tied the game on its first possession when Saxton threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Dahlem with 2:08 left in the quarter. The Spartans then took a 13-7 lead with 9:16 left in the first half when Antonio Orsini scored on a one-yard run. However, freshman offensive tackle Luke Jollie blocked the extra point.
Grove City reclaimed the lead with 3:56 left in the half as Parrish sprinted 36 yards to the end zone.
Junior cornerback Trevor Beck added an interception for Grove City (4-1, 2-1). Senior linebacker Parker Kilgore led Grove City with a season-high 14 tackles. Beck had eight stops. Freyermuth and senior nose tackle James Parenti both had seven stops.
Sophomore defensive tackle Bryce Spolnik recorded a sack.
Pfeuffer finished 5 of 15 for 64 yards. Junior wide receiver Scott Fraser caught four passes for 44 yards. Sophomore running back Nico Flati added 42 rushing yards for Grove City, which finished with 225 total yards.
Saxton completed 27 of 42 passes for 239 yards. Orsini led CWRU with 59 rushing yards. Grove City held the Spartans to 65 yards.
Grove City begins a two-game road trip next Saturday at Bethany. The conference game will start at 1 p.m.
Note: Herald Sports Editor Dan Hiner covered the game. His story will be published in Monday's edition of The Herald.
