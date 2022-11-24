Grove City High School sophomore MJ Pottinger has been named an All-State selection by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association (PTFCA).
Pottinger was a Second Team selection along with McDowell’s Kamden Kramer. Those two are the only runners from District 10 to earn All-State honors.
Pottinger helped lead Grove City to another District 10 Class 2A championship this season in Titusville and the Eagles wrapped up the year by capturing the PIAA team title in Hershey on Nov. 5.
Coach Mike Sample’s Grove City squad rolled to both titles. The Eagles finished with 29 points at districts while Harbor Creek was second with 107. In Hershey, Grove City had 67 points while Danville and Lewisburg Area finished with 128 points.
Grove City’s District 10 team title was the team’s fifth straight crown. The Eagles made 12 trips in 15 years to the state meet and earned three runners-up finishes before bringing home the gold earlier this month.
Pottinger’s teammates were sophomores Colsen Frank and Isaiah Stauff, juniors Quinn McKnight and Wyatt Shepson, and seniors Josh Jones and Justice Brown.
The state championship is the third in Grove City Area School District history after the boys’ swimming team captured back-to-back PIAA crowns in 2016 and 2017 and became just the second Mercer County cross country squad to win a team title (West Middlesex, 2006).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Six area players were named to the All-District 10 Teams by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.
West Middlesex’s Kennedy Beatty was a First Team selection.
Hickory’s Raeley Gargano, Grove City’s Abby Berry, and West Middlesex’s Caitlin Stephens were named to the Second Team.
Third Team selections were Greenville’s Nora Serrano and Sharpsville’s Bella Ritenour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.