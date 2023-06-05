SLIPPERY ROCK — There was no stopping Devin Gruver on Monday afternoon.
Gruver came up a double shy of the cycle for the West Middlesex baseball team in a 12-2 win over Union in a Class 1A PIAA opener at Slippery Rock University.
Gruver stepped into the leadoff role with Julian Trott suspended. He didn’t let the opportunities pass him by as he finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBIs.
“Julian’s been raking the ball, so I knew I had to step up and kinda fill his shoes and mine,” Gruver said. “That’s why I went up there with a three-hole approach but in the one spot.”
Rocco Galmarini took the loss for the Scotties. He gave up six runs — three earned — on six hits and a walk. He fanned a pair in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Anthony Roper entered in relief of Galmarini. Roper surrendered four runs on one hit and three walks in one inning. At the plate, Roper finished with a sacrifice fly, and Galmarini was 1-for-2 with an RBI single.
Richie Preston got the start for the Big Reds. He surrendered two runs via four hits and two walks, but he struck out five in three innings in the win.
Gio Rococi relieved Preston in the fourth. He pitched two innings of one-hit ball while striking out four.
In addition to Gruver’s production, catcher Blaze Knight reached three times — a single, a walk and was hit by a pitch — while scoring one and driving in one from the No. 2 spot.
“(Knight) really just did his job with good at-bats,” West Middlesex head coach Kolten Hoffman said. “Proud of him. We DHed for him his first two years as a catcher, he was hitting ninth and now he’s hitting in the two hole in a state playoff game and he performs amazingly.”
Gruver and Knight’s ability to get on base set the table for the middle of the order. Preston finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Kyle Gilson was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run.
The Big Reds (15-9) scored at least two runs in each inning. They got things going with three runs in the bottom of the first.
Gruver singled to start the home half and Knight bunted him over. Rococi was hit by a pitch, and Preston opened the scoring with an RBI single to left. Rococi eventually scored on an error, and Kyle Gilson scored Preston on a single to left-center field.
West Middlesex added another three runs in the second.
Tyler Blanton drew a leadoff walk to set the stage for Gruver. The Middlesex shortstop hit an inside-the-park homer run to left-center to make it 5-0 Big Reds. Knight followed with a single to left and eventually scored on an RBI double from Preston.
The Scotties (14-6) got on the board with a pair of runs in the top of the third.
Dennen Bowen singled and Matt Stanley doubled to right-center to start the inning. Roper hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Bowen, and Stanley came across on a bloop single from Galmarini to center.
However, the Big Reds plated four more runs in the home half of the third when Kyle Gilson walked, Evan Gilson was hit by a pitch and Blanton singled down the right-field line.
Kyle Gilson scored on a wild pitch, but Gruver took his spot on base after he was plunked. Knight drew a bases-loaded walk, Rococi hit a sac fly to center and Gruver came in via a balk.
West Middlesex’s final two runs scored in the fourth. Evan Gilson walked to lead off the inning and Blanton reached on an error. Gruver tripled to right-center to score the pair.
“It’s just a great day for us, a great day for the Big Reds,” Hoffman said. “Really proud of the kids.”
The Big Reds will face District 5 champion Southern Fulton in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Southern Fulton beat District 7 runner-up California 8-3 on Monday.
The time and location of the second-round matchup is TBA.
