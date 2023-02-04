Justin Haley captured the pole position on Saturday night for Sunday's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Haley turned in a lap at 67.099 to grab the pole. Kyle Busch (66.406) qualified second. Christopher Bell, William Byron, and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.
SUNDAY'S RACE LINEUP
NASCAR Cup Series
Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
At Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles.
Lap length: 0.25 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 67.099 mph.
2. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 66.406.
3. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 66.328.
4. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 66.196.
5. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 66.176.
6. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 66.152.
7. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 66.074.
8. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 66.065.
9. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 66.060.
10. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 65.992.
11. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 65.871.
12. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 65.775.
13. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford, 65.626.
14. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 65.531.
15. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 65.526.
16. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 65.493.
17. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 65.459.
18. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 65.374.
19. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 65.250.
20. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 65.137.
21. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 65.109.
22. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 64.977.
23. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 64.921.
24. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford, 64.888.
25. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 64.795.
26. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 64.702.
27. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 64.678.
28. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 64.660.
29. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 64.586.
30. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 63.889.
31. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford, 63.140.
32. (51) Cody Ware, Ford, 62.867.
33. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 62.116.
34. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 58.793.
35. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 64.893.
36. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, .000.
