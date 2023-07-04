Through two years, life at Grove City College has been pretty good for Clara Hannon.
The former Grove City High School basketball standout forced her way into the starting lineup as a freshman for the women’s basketball team, scored points at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in track and earned a spot on the conference’s Spring Honor Roll.
“It’s been going good,” she said. “I really love Grove City College and love everyone on the team. I’ve made a lot of really good friends. I’m looking forward to the next two years and seeing how it goes.”
After being a four-year starter and scoring over 1,000 points for then Eagles head coach Chris Burtch, Hannon picked up right where she left off for the Wolverines, starting all 26 games and averaging 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and nearly two steals a game as a freshman.
“I was trying to figure out how to transition to the college game and how I was going to play,” Hannon said. “The first few games were definitely a little tougher. Shots weren’t always falling, but by the end of the year, I started to find my way.
“Overall, I think I played well. I tried to be more of an overall player, getting assists, steals and everything else.”
Hannon really started to find her groove in the PAC tournament, scoring a career-high 18 points in the Wolverines’ 65-43 win over Saint Vincent in the quarterfinals and then bettering it by a point in a 75-62 loss to Westminster in the semifinals a few nights later.
“In the (Presidents’ Athletic Conference) tournament, I played pretty well and had a couple good scoring games,” she said. “Those were exciting games. I was really starting to figure out how to play — which was a little unfortunate that it took me so long — but it was good that it happened in the tournament when it really matters.”
The rising GCC junior was unable to capitalize on her postseason surge as a sophomore, seeing her field goal (.378 to .281) and three-point (.277 to .200) percentages dip.
“Last year, I struggled a little bit,” Hannon said. “I was taking the right shots just couldn’t put the ball in the hole. It was more of a confidence thing.
“In high school, I was a big three-point shooter. Coming into college, I’ve done more mid-range and getting to the hoop. The three just hasn’t been falling for me. I think I’m taking the right shots, but they just haven’t been falling. They’ll start to fall eventually.”
With Hannon mired in a shooting funk, then Wolverines coach Chelle Fuss made the decision to shake things up, bringing her protege off the bench for the final nine games.
“Coming off the bench was different,” Hannon said. “Freshman year, I started all year, but Coach Fuss wanted to try something different since the shots weren’t falling for me. I trusted her decision and I trusted my teammates who were starting. It was good learning a different role.
“I learned how to bring energy off the bench as the sixth or seventh man. For me, it was a little different at first. I just had to figure out how to contribute coming off the bench. I just had to do my job.”
Hannon took the change in roles as a learning experience.
“Confidence was a big thing for me,” she said. “I started throughout in high school and my freshman year (at Grove City College). I had to learn to be confident in myself as a player and realize that I’m good player whether I’m starting or coming off the bench.”
When the sports calendar flipped from winter to spring, Hannon decided to give track and field a try.
“It was pretty random,” she admitted. “I only jumped my senior year of high school, so I’m pretty new to all the jumping. In high school, I thought I had potential to do a lot better, so I wanted to try it out (in college). It was a way for me to compete outside of basketball.”
It turns out she was solid in the jumps, qualifying for the PAC Championships in the long, triple and high jump.
Hannon scored points for Grove City at the conference meet with an eighth-place finish in the high jump (4-6), while taking 12th in the long jump (14-5) and triple jump (31-9.5).
“It was cool,” she admitted. “I really didn’t have any expectations going into the track season. It was nice to come out of it with some points for the team.”
Her sophomore campaign came to a close with a spot on the PAC Spring Honor Roll.
“I love Grove City College basketball, but the academics at the college are really good as well,” “It was nice for all my hard work in the classroom was recognized.”
