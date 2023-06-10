In the ever-evolving world of name, image and likeness, the newly-created Happy Valley United has emerged as Penn State’s premier NIL collective. The change was announced on Thursday after Success With Honor and Lions Legacy Club merged to form Happy Valley United.
Success With Honor was created in 2022 for the purpose of assisting Penn State’s more than 800 student-athletes in their NIL pursuits. Lions Legacy Club launched in 2022, but it existed exclusively for football student-athletes.
Now under one umbrella, Happy Valley United will offer a more cohesive platform for Penn State's student-athletes' NIL ambitions.
“Both groups have been great supporters of our NIL efforts to date, but this merger was an important step in our ever-changing collegiate athletics landscape,” Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft said in a statement. “It was imperative for these two powerful collectives to join forces to provide a large breadth of NIL opportunities for student-athletes in all 31 of our sports programs to continue to push us forward.”
While Happy Valley United has yet to name its CEO, its board will include Penn State supporters in Ira Lubert, Anthony Misitano, Bob Poole, Larry Cusack, Mark Toniatti, B.J. Werzyn and Matt DeSoto. Happy Valley United will be guided by Blueprint Sports, which is headed by Penn State alumnus Rob Sine.
According to a press release, Happy Valley United is working to create advisory boards for football, basketball and Olympic sports.
“Happy Valley United is a crystal-clear signal that the competition is not within Penn State, but our competition is around the country,” Sine said in a statement. “A unified collective combined with dedicated resources, infrastructure, and an impressive team of professionals will deliver on bold, aggressive, and ambitious fundraising needs that will keep Penn State athletics at the pinnacle of college athletics on the gridiron, on the court, and anywhere else you cheer on the Nittany Lions.”
BASKETBALL
Penn State men’s basketball tapped into the ACC via the transfer portal on Thursday for the second time since April.
Former North Carolina guard D’Marco Dunn used Instagram to announce his transfer to Penn State. The Nittany Lions officially announced Dunn’s addition later in the afternoon.
Dunn joins former Tar Heels guard Puff Johnson, who transferred to the program in late April. Dunn has two years of remaining eligibility.
“We’re super excited to have D’Marco join our basketball family,” Penn State coach Mike Rhoades said in a statement. “I have known D’Marco for a long time and am really excited to now get to work with him. D’Marco fits our style of play and approach and we can’t wait to get in the gym with him.”
The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder played in 50 games during two seasons at North Carolina. Last year, he averaged 10.3 minutes and 2.7 points per game. He shot 42.4% from the floor and was 60% from the free-throw line. Dunn scored a career-best 14 points behind a career-high 25 minutes in North Carolina’s 21-point win against Louisville in January. His five rebounds against the Cardinals during the contest etched a career-best.
As a freshman during the 2021-22 season, Dunn saw action in 23 games. He averaged 4.1 minutes and tallied 22 points during his inaugural season in Chapel Hill.
247Sports ranked Dunn a four-star prospect out of Westover High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The Arizona native began his prep career at Marana High School in Tucson, Arizona. Dunn held scholarship offers from Arizona, Maryland, Louisville, Texas and Houston, among other high-profile programs.
With Dunn’s signing, Rhoades has a complete roster for the 2023-24 season.
Including Dunn and Johnson, Rhoades’ offseason roster construction include the transfer additions of Adrian “Ace” Baldwin (guard), Nick Kern Jr. (guard), Zach Hicks (forward), Qudus Wahab (center), Leo O’Boyle (forward), RayQuawndis Mitchell (guard) and Favour Aire (forward).
Penn State has also signed class of 2023 Icelandic guard Bragi Gudmundsson.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
