HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman found himself in elite company through two rounds at Royal Liverpool, tying the 36-hole record also held by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Even better was having no company at all atop the leaderboard Friday in the British Open.
Harman seized control early with four straight birdies, and saved his best for the final hole. He ripped a 5-iron to 15 feet for eagle, giving him a 6-under 65 that was good for a five-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood going into the weekend.
Not since Scottie Scheffler at the 2022 Masters has a player led a major by five shots through 36 holes. The last player to lead the British Open by five at the halfway point was Louis Oosthuizen at St. Andrews in 2010. Both went on to win handily.
“I understand a lot can happen at an Open, but eight shots is a lot of shots to spot a player who’s playing really well,” said Jordan Spieth, who lost three shots on the back nine for a 71 that left him eight behind. “But I think we’ll just have to look at what Brian will do. He’s in control now. It’s on him.”
McIlroy had even more ground to make up. He figured a round in the 60s would have put him right back in the mix. He lost his spark around the turn and only a birdie at the par-5 18th allowed him to break par with a 70. He was nine shots behind in his quest to end nine years without a major.
Harman's 65 matched the lowest score for Royal Liverpool, which is hosting the Open for the 13th time. He was at 10-under 132, the same score Woods in 2006 and McIlroy in 2014 had when they went on to win the claret jug.
Harman cared only about a little food, a little sleep and not thinking about much more.
“I've had a hot putter the last couple days, so try to ride it through the weekend — 36 holes to go, so try to rest up and get ready,” Harman said.
The key to Saturday might be to stay dry with rain in the forecast.
Sepp Straka had six birdies over his last seven holes — the other was a bogey — for a 31 on the back nine that gave him a 67. He was alone in third place, six shots behind Harman.
Fleetwood made back-to-back birdies on the back nine to get within four shots of Harman, only to find a bunker to the left of the 16th fairway. He could only splash out and had to hit a superb pitch to save bogey. He scrambled for par on the final two holes for his 71.
Fleetwood, who grew up about 45 minutes away in Southport, had massive support from the gallery in the northwest of England. He knows about big deficits in the Open, having started four shots behind Shane Lowry at Royal Portrush in the final round in 2019.
At least this time he still has 36 holes.
“Brian had two amazing days,” Fleetwood said. “He’s a long way in front. Of course there’s a long way to go. But still, for myself and everybody else playing, it’s just do your thing, play one shot at a time. ... You just have to keep playing until it’s over and see where you finish.”
The course remained tough, even though the R&A chose to rake sand in the bunkers toward the edges to keep golf balls from rolling next to the edges of the steep, revetted sides. Such situations led to big numbers in the opening round.
“It played tough — it played really, really tough,” McIlroy said. “Ten-under par is unbelievably impressive out there. We’ll see what the weekend holds. But after two days I’m actually pretty happy with my two days’ work.”
At least he has two more days.
Dustin Johnson shot an 82, his worst score in a major since the final round at Pebble Beach that cost him a chance in the 2010 U.S. Open. Justin Thomas rebounded from his 82 with a 71 that was all about momentum — he is playing next week in Minnesota as he tries to qualify for the PGA Tour's postseason.
Over the final hour, the only drama was who would survive the cut at 3-over 145.
Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player who has not finished worse than 12th this year, delivered a clutch moment when he got up-and-down from a bunker on the par-5 18th for birdie. That gave him a 74 to make the cut on the number.
Patrick Cantlay, the No. 4 player in the world, was one outside the cut line when he chipped in for birdie on the par-3 17th and made it. Defending champion Cameron Smith was one over the cut when he hit a 6-iron that curled around the top edge of a bunker to 2 feet for eagle.
“I think the scorecard is a long way off how the game feels,” Smith said. “It's been a frustrating couple of days.”
That's what made Harman's round so impressive. A pint-sized lefty with Georgia grit, Harman has done the best at keeping the ball in play — on grass, not pot bunkers — and he has made only one bogey through 36 holes.
His start got everyone's attention — birdie putts from 20 feet on the second, 25 feet on the third, 18 feet on the fourth. And then he went long on the par-5 fifth, only to watch his chip bang into the pin and stop inches away for the easiest birdie of all.
He also chipped in for par on No. 12 when he had to hit backward from a fairway bunker, and his two par saves on the 16th and 17th set him up for his big finish.
Harman had the 54-hole lead at Erin Hills in the 2017 U.S. Open, only to close with a 74 as Brooks Koepka blew past him to win the first of his five majors. Harman says he was guilty of thinking too much about the lead, a mistake he hopes not to repeat.
Most surprising to Harman, who is No. 26 in the world, is that he hasn't won in six years and only has two PGA Tour titles. He hasn't contended in a major since the 2017 U.S. Open, and registered only one other top 10, a year ago at St. Andrews.
He was so frustrated after missing the cut at the Masters this year that he didn't touch a club for three days and instead went hunting, his passion, killing a pig and a turkey.
That prompted one Scottish reporter to pose a question unlike any other at the British Open: “I take it the sheep and the cows are safe around here at the moment, are they?”
“Sheep don't taste as good as the turkeys do, I would imagine,” Harman replied.
At Royal Liverpool
Hoylake, United Kingdom
Purse: $16.5 million
Yardage: 7,383; Par: 71
2nd Round
Brian Harman67-65—132
Tommy Fleetwood66-71—137
Sepp Straka71-67—138
Jason Day72-67—139
Min Woo Lee71-68—139
Shubhankar Sharma68-71—139
Emiliano Grillo66-74—140
Adrian Otaegui67-73—140
Jordan Spieth69-71—140
Cameron Young72-68—140
Richard Bland70-71—141
Laurie Canter71-70—141
Stewart Cink68-73—141
Wyndham Clark68-73—141
Nicolai Hojgaard71-70—141
Max Homa68-73—141
Matthew Jordan69-72—141
Thriston Lawrence71-70—141
Rory McIlroy71-70—141
Guido Migliozzi69-72—141
Antoine Rozner67-74—141
Matthew Southgate71-70—141
Henrik Stenson73-68—141
Michael Stewart68-73—141
Alexander Bjork69-73—142
Viktor Hovland70-72—142
Tom Kim74-68—142
Hideki Matsuyama70-72—142
Marcel Siem71-71—142
Byeong Hun An73-70—143
Abraham Ancer72-71—143
Thomas Detry74-69—143
Joost Luiten71-72—143
Adrian Meronk72-71—143
Alex Noren68-75—143
Thomas Pieters70-73—143
Jordan L. Smith71-72—143
Oliver Wilson69-74—143
Christiaan Bezuidenhout73-71—144
Corey Conners73-71—144
Bryson DeChambeau74-70—144
Zack Fischer71-73—144
Matt Fitzpatrick72-72—144
Alex Fitzpatrick74-70—144
Tyrrell Hatton71-73—144
Rikuya Hoshino75-69—144
Sungjae Im70-74—144
Zach Johnson75-69—144
Kurt Kitayama72-72—144
Romain Langasque70-74—144
Hurly Long72-72—144
Louis Oosthuizen74-70—144
J.T. Poston71-73—144
Jon Rahm74-70—144
Patrick Reed70-74—144
Br. Robinson-Thompson71-73—144
Xander Schauffele70-74—144
Cameron Smith72-72—144
Brendon Todd74-70—144
Sami Valimaki76-68—144
Gary Woodland73-71—144
Patrick Cantlay70-75—145
Rickie Fowler72-73—145
Ryan Fox78-67—145
Padraig Harrington74-71—145
Brooks Koepka70-75—145
Christo Lamprecht66-79—145
David Lingmerth70-75—145
Robert Macintyre74-71—145
Victor Perez74-71—145
Andrew Putnam73-72—145
Richie Ramsay73-72—145
Scottie Scheffler70-75—145
Adam Scott72-73—145
Scott Stallings74-71—145
Danny Willett73-72—145
Missed Cut
Keegan Bradley70-76—146
Ben Griffin75-71—146
Kyungnam Kang78-68—146
Pablo Larrazabal72-74—146
Taylor Moore76-70—146
Collin Morikawa73-73—146
Seamus Power71-75—146
Kazuki Yasumori73-73—146
Jose Luis Ballester73-74—147
Harris English75-72—147
Lucas Herbert71-76—147
Tom Hoge72-75—147
Joaquin Niemann78-69—147
Yannik Paul77-70—147
Sahith Theegala79-68—147
Sam Burns73-75—148
Tony Finau73-75—148
Kazuki Higa73-75—148
Billy Horschel73-75—148
Michael Kim75-73—148
Bio Kim74-74—148
Chris Kirk78-70—148
Kyoung-Hoon Lee75-73—148
Francesco Molinari73-75—148
Trey Mullinax75-73—148
Keita Nakajima72-76—148
Davis Riley78-70—148
Justin Rose74-74—148
Kalle Samooja72-76—148
Nick Taylor73-75—148
Matt Wallace75-73—148
Dan Bradbury76-73—149
Nacho Elvira72-77—149
Ewen Ferguson74-75—149
M. Fernandez de Oliveira77-72—149
Talor Gooch74-75—149
Russell Henley73-76—149
Rasmus Hojgaard78-71—149
Si Woo Kim69-80—149
Shane Lowry72-77—149
Charl Schwartzel77-72—149
Ockie Strydom72-77—149
Connor Syme74-75—149
Darren Clarke73-77—150
Seungsu Han76-74—150
Thorbjorn Olesen73-77—150
Marco Penge74-76—150
Travis Smyth78-72—150
Haydn Barron74-77—151
Tiger Christensen77-74—151
Daniel Hillier78-73—151
Phil Mickelson77-74—151
Ernie Els75-77—152
Branden Grace73-79—152
Alex Maguire72-80—152
David Micheluzzi77-75—152
Taiga Semikawa77-75—152
Callum Shinkwin78-74—152
Lee Hodges76-77—153
Takumi Kanaya73-80—153
Connor McKinney76-77—153
Justin Thomas82-71—153
Marc Warren79-74—153
Alejandro Canizares75-79—154
John Daly77-77—154
Oliver Farr74-80—154
Denny McCarthy76-78—154
Graeme Robertson75-79—154
Adam Schenk79-75—154
Dustin Johnson74-81—155
Martin Rohwer73-82—155
Kyle Barker76-80—156
Jorge Campillo82-74—156
Harrison Crowe76-80—156
Kensei Hirata75-81—156
Hiroshi Iwata77-79—156
Gunner Wiebe79-79—158
Taichi Kho83-77—160
Adri Arnaus82-81—163
Jazz Janewattananond81-83—164
