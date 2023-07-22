HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The fascination with Brian Harman at the British Open has little to do with his golf so far. It's rare in Britain to hear tales of hunting turkey, learning to skin a deer at age 8 and packing wild game in the freezer for his family to eat.
One tabloid called him “Brian the Butcher.” Another headline screamed, “I Shoot to Thrill.”
Harman's only concern is bagging the biggest trophy of his career, and he stayed on target Saturday by overcoming an early wobble with a remarkably steady hand.
His 8-foot par putt on the last hole at Royal Liverpool gave him a 2-under 69 and allowed him to keep his five-shot lead, leaving him 18 holes away from becoming a major champion.
“I’ve thought about winning majors for my whole entire life,” Harman said. “It’s the whole reason I work as hard as I do and why I practice as much as I do and why I sacrifice as much as I do. Tomorrow if that’s going to come to fruition for me, it has to be all about the golf. It has to be execution and just staying in the moment.”
He said he is most proud of making the FedEx Cup playoffs each of his 12 years on the PGA Tour, where he has two wins in 335 tournaments.
Sunday could change all that.
His lead remained five shots. Only the contenders changed on a wet day at the British Open.
Cameron Young, the runner-up at St. Andrews a year ago, showed superb touch from a pot bunker in front of the 18th green that set up a tap-in birdie for a 66 and put him in the final pairing with Harman on Sunday.
“I feel like he’s not someone to back down,” Young said.
Equally daunting is the sight of Jon Rahm, finally getting rewarded with a 63 that he capped off just as Harman was starting. It was the lowest round by two shots ever recorded in an Open at Royal Liverpool, hosting the oldest championship for the 13th time.
“That’s the best round I’ve played on a links course,” Rahm said.
When it was pointed out that his idol, Seve Ballesteros, never shot 63 in a major, Rahm quickly replied, “I’d rather win three times and never shoot 63.”
At least Rahm has a chance, which looked unlikely when he began the third round in the rain and wind and was 12 shots out of the lead.
Harman was at 12-under 201 and he has history on his side. Jean Van de Velde is the last player to lose a five-shot lead in the final round of a major. That was in Carnoustie in 1999 and featured one of the most dumbfounding triple bogeys ever on the 72nd hole of a major.
Harman, the gritty little lefty from Georgia, is not prone to such blunders. He has made the five-shot margin feel larger where he's been hitting the golf ball — on the grass, not in the pot bunkers — and he rarely has been out of position.
Harman was paired with Tommy Fleetwood, the local star who grew up some 45 minutes up the Lancashire coast in Southport and had a throaty English gallery on his side. They were roaring when Harman bogeyed the opening hole and then went long of the fourth green for another bogey. His five-shot lead suddenly was down to two shots.
And then it wasn't.
“I got off to a rough start, but I stayed the ship,” Harman said. “I hit a bunch of good ones coming down the stretch. ... I was out there trying to hit every shot the best I could, and I did an OK job with that.”
Harman points to two key shots during his round. One was a 3-wood into the par-5 fifth green and a beautiful lag from 70 feet that set up an easy and much-needed birdie. The other was on No. 7, when he was in the rough, hit out 50 yards short of the flag, pitched to 6 feet and made the par putt.
“I had sort of righted the ship, and then I hit a loose one off 7 tee box and was able to make par to keep me from going backwards again,” he said.
The day was a big disappointment for so many others, starting with Rory McIlroy.
He opened with three birdies in five holes — he had birdie chances of 10 and 12 feet on the other two holes — and looked primed to post the kind of score Rahm did earlier. But he didn't make birdie the rest of the way, and the finish was particularly painful. McIlroy missed birdie chances from 8, 12 and 10 feet.
He chose not to speak to the media for the second time this week, heading straight to the putting green. McIlroy shot 69 and was nine shots behind, his hopes all but over of ending his nine-year drought in the majors.
Fleetwood rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 2 and then didn't make a birdie the rest of the day. He had to settle for a 71, leaving him in the group at 5-under 208 — seven shots out of the lead — with Jason Day (69), Viktor Hovland (66), Sepp Straka (70) and Antoine Rozner (67).
Young was the biggest threat late. He missed two birdie putts from inside 7 feet, which didn't bother him because he felt they were good putts and the greens can be deceptive. Nothing really bothered him except for being five shots behind, and there wasn't much he could do about that.
“With the lead he has right now, it’s not necessarily going to be up to me tomorrow," Young said. "It’s just really time for me to focus on myself and see where that gets me.”
So the hunter is now the hunted, and Harman is OK with that. He leads the field in putting. He is among the top 10 in driving accuracy, and those are two keys to playing this links. He also has the experience of a 54-hole lead in a major. That was the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, the lead was only one shot, and Harman recalls thinking too much about it.
Now he makes it sound simple.
“I had 36 holes. Now I have 18 holes,” he said.
Nothing short of a silver claret jug is on the line, one trophy that doesn't go in the freezer.
At Royal Liverpool
Hoylake, United Kingdom
Purse: $16.5 million
Yardage: 7,383; Par: 71
3rd Round
Brian Harman, United States 67-65-69—201
Cameron Young, United States 72-68-66—206
Jon Rahm, Spain 74-70-63—207
Jason Day, Australia 72-67-69—208
Tommy Fleetwood, England 66-71-71—208
Viktor Hovland, Norway 70-72-66—208
Antoine Rozner, France 67-74-67—208
Sepp Straka, Austria 71-67-70—208
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 74-70-65—209
Shubhankar Sharma, India 68-71-70—209
Thomas Detry, Belgium 74-69-67—210
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 66-74-70—210
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 71-70-69—210
Matthew Jordan, England 69-72-69—210
Tom Kim, South Korea 74-68-68—210
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 71-70-69—210
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 72-72-67—211
Max Homa, United States 68-73-70—211
Sungjae Im, South Korea 70-74-67—211
Romain Langasque, France 70-74-67—211
Min Woo Lee, Australia 71-68-72—211
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-72-69—211
Jordan Spieth, United States 69-71-71—211
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 73-70-69—212
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 69-73-70—212
Richard Bland, England 70-71-71—212
Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-75-67—212
Stewart Cink, United States 68-73-71—212
Wyndham Clark, United States 68-73-71—212
Corey Conners, Canada 73-71-68—212
Rickie Fowler, United States 72-73-67—212
Tyrrell Hatton, England 71-73-68—212
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 69-72-71—212
Patrick Reed, United States 70-74-68—212
Xander Schauffele, United States 70-74-68—212
Cameron Smith, Australia 72-72-68—212
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 73-68-71—212
Michael Stewart, Scotland 68-73-71—212
J.T. Poston, United States 71-73-69—213
Brendon Todd, United States 74-70-69—213
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 72-71-71—214
Laurie Canter, England 71-70-73—214
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 78-67-69—214
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 75-69-70—214
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 71-72-71—214
Alex Noren, Sweden 68-75-71—214
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 70-73-71—214
Jordan L. Smith, England 71-72-71—214
Sami Valimaki, Finland 76-68-70—214
Oliver Wilson, England 69-74-71—214
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-71-71—215
Zach Johnson, United States 75-69-71—215
David Lingmerth, Sweden 70-75-70—215
Hurly Long, Germany 72-72-71—215
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 74-70-71—215
Matthew Southgate, England 71-70-74—215
Kurt Kitayama, United States 72-72-72—216
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 71-70-75—216
Victor Perez, France 74-71-71—216
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 73-72-71—216
Adam Scott, Australia 72-73-71—216
Marcel Siem, Germany 71-71-74—216
Brooks Koepka, United States 70-75-72—217
Adrian Meronk, Poland 72-71-74—217
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 67-73-77—217
Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England 71-73-73—217
Scottie Scheffler, United States 70-75-72—217
Gary Woodland, United States 73-71-73—217
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 74-70-74—218
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 74-71-73—218
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 74-71-73—218
Andrew Putnam, United States 73-72-73—218
Zack Fischer, United States 71-73-75—219
Scott Stallings, United States 74-71-75—220
Danny Willett, England 73-72-75—220
Christo Lamprecht, South Africa 66-79-76—221
SUNDAY'S TEE TIMES
2:45 a.m. — a-Christo Lamprecht, Danny Willett
2:55 a.m. — Scott Stallings, Zack Fischer
3:05 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Andrew Putnam
3:15 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Robert MacIntyre
3:25 a.m. — Adrian Otaegui, Adrian Meronk
3:35 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Brandon Robinson Thompson
3:45 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler
3:55 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Marcel Siem
4:10 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Richie Ramsay
4:20 a.m. — Victor Perez, Adam Scott
4:30 a.m. — Matthew Southgate, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
4:40 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Hurly Long
4:50 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, David Lingmerth
5 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Alex Noren
5:10 a.m. — Abraham Ancer, Oliver Wilson
5:20 a.m. — Thomas Pieters, Joost Luiten
5:35 a.m. — Jordan Smith, Rikuya Hoshino
5:45 a.m. — Sami Valimaki, Ryan Fox
5:55 a.m. — Brendon Todd, J.T. Poston
6:05 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart
6:15 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson
6:25 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Richard Bland
6:35 a.m. — Alexander Bjork, Byeong Hun An
6:45 a.m. — Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton
7 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith
7:10 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
7:20 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee
7:30 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Max Homa
7:40 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Romain Langasque
7:50 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick
8 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Rory McIlroy
8:10 a.m. — Matthew Jordan, Nicolai Hojgaard
8:25 a.m. — Tom Kim, Thomas Detry
8:35 a.m. — Shubhankar Sharma, Alex Fitzpatrick
8:45 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka
8:55 a.m. — Jason Day, Antoine Rozner
9:05 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm
9:15 a.m. — Cameron Young, Brian Harman
