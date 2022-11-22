WASHINGTON, Pa. — Rock Me Cristal seized the early lead and widened it late to score for trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia in Tuesday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 6-year-old mare captured a $10,500 Conditioned Pace in 1:52.4 to lift her lifetime bankroll to $272,906.
Live racing at The Meadows continues today when the 13-race program features a trio of carryovers: $4,843.75 in the final-race Jackpot Super Hi-5; $1,141.12 in the Early Pick 4 (race 2); $387.95 in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4). First post is 12:45 p.m.
